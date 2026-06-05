Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview

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Complete list (items 121-150 of 667)
|Product Number
|Alternate Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|203
|Lastbil større
|Truck, Larger
|204
|Lastbil, 1940-Bedford-Lastbil
|Truck, 1940-Bedford-Truck
|205
|Lillebil
|Small Car
|/
|206
|Lillebil, fin staferet
|Small Car, nicely ornamented
|/
|207
|Lillebil, med skærme
|Small Car with Screens
|/
|208
|Brandbil med brandstige
|Fire truck with Fireman's Ladder
|/
|208/1
|Lastbil med træhjul
|Truck with Wooden Wheels
|208/2
|Lastbil med 8 mælkejunger
|Truck with 8 Milk Cans
|208/3
|Lastbil med 6 sække
|Truck with 6 Sacks
|/
|208/4
|Lastbil med 18 terninger
|Truck with 18 Blocks
|208/5
|Lastbil med 2 rasleklodser
|Truck with 2 Rattle Blocks
|210
|Pr.1947 18/3
|Hane, stor
|Rooster, Large
|210/1
|Pr.1947 16/1
|Hane
|Rooster
|210/2
|Pr.1947: 9/1. Pr. August 1958: 1041. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Hane
|Rooster
|1937 og 1940
|210/3
|Pr. 1947: 8/1
|Høne/ Hane
|Hen/ Rooster
|210/4
|Pr. 1947: 10/1
|Hane
|Rooster
|210/5
|Pr. 1947: 16/2
|Høne
|Hen
|211
|Pr. 1947: 12/1
|Elefant
|Elephant
|1937 og 1941
|211/1
|Pr. 1947: 16/3
|Elefant/stor
|Elephant, Large
|211/2
|Elefant/mindre
|Elephant, Smaller
|212
|Gedebuk
|Billy Goat
|212/1
|Pr. 1947: 8/2
|Gedelam/kid
|Goat Kid
|212/2
|Gedebuk
|Billy Goat
|213
|Pr. 1947: 16/4
|And
|Duck
|213/1
|Pr. 1947: 10/2
|And
|Duck
|213/2
|And
|Duck
|213/2
|Pr.1947 9/2. Pr. 1958 1041. Pr. 1959 BILOfix
|Vildand
|Wild Duck
|214
|Pr. 1947: 10/3
|Gris
|Pig
|214/1
|Pr. 1947: 8/7
|Gris
|Pig
|215
|Hund
|Dog