LEGO®LEGO®History

Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview

Complete list (items 241-270 of 667)

Complete list (items 241-270 of 667)
Product NumberAlternate NumberOriginal TitleEnglish TitleLaunch YearExit YearImage
257/a/1Kærre m. terninger forspændt julemandCart with blocks. Drawn by Father Christmas
257/a/2Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt HøneCart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Hen
257/a/2Kærre forspændt AbemandCart Drawn by Monkey
257/a/3Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt GedekidCart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Kid
257/a/4Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt GrisCart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Pig
257/a/5Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt TerrierCart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Terrier
257/a/6Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt PekingeserCart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Pekingese
257/a/7Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt KatCart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Cat
257/a/8Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt HestCart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Horse
257/a/9Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt JulemandCart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Father Christmas
257/a/10Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt AbemandCart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Monkey
257/bKærre m. 2 rasleklodser forspændt et dyr fra Serie 8Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by an Animal from Series 8
257/b/1Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt DueCart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Dove
257/b/1Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser forspændt JulemandCart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Father Christmas
257/b/2Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser forspændt AbemandCart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Monkey
257/b/2Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Høne. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Hen. Animal from Series 8
257/b/3Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Gedekid. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Kid. Animal from Series 8
257/b/4Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Gris. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Pig. Animal from Series 8
257/b/5Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Terrier. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Terrier. Animal from Series 8
257/b/6Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Pekingeser. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Pekingese. Animal from Series 8
257/b/7Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Kat. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Cat. Animal from Series 8
257/b/8Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Hest. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Horse. Animal from Series 8
257/b/9Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Julemand. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Father Christmas. Animal from Series 8
257/b/10Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Abemand. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Monkey. Animal from Series 8
258Vogn m. skrå sider, forspændt 1 dyr fra serie 8Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by 1 Animal from Series 8
258/1Vogn med skrå sider, med JulemandCart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Father Christmas
258/1Vogn med skrå sider, forspændt DueCart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Dove
258/2Vogn med skrå sider, med AbemandCart with Sloping Sides, with Monkey
258/2Vogn med skrå sider, forspændt Høne. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Hen. Animal from Series 8
258/3Vogn med skrå sider, forspændt Gedekid. Dyr fra serie 8Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Kid. Animal from Series 8
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