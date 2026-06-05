Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview

257/a/1 Kærre m. terninger forspændt julemand Cart with blocks. Drawn by Father Christmas 1946 1946

257/a/2 Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Høne Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Hen 1940 1945

257/a/2 Kærre forspændt Abemand Cart Drawn by Monkey 1946 1946

257/a/3 Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Gedekid Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Kid 1940 1945

257/a/4 Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Gris Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Pig 1940 1945

257/a/5 Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Terrier Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Terrier 1940 1945

257/a/6 Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Pekingeser Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Pekingese 1940 1945

257/a/7 Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Kat Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Cat 1940 1945

257/a/8 Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Hest Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Horse 1940 1945

257/a/9 Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Julemand Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Father Christmas 1940 1945

257/a/10 Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Abemand Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Monkey 1940 1945

257/b Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser forspændt et dyr fra Serie 8 Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by an Animal from Series 8 1946 1946

257/b/1 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Due Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Dove 1940 1945

257/b/1 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser forspændt Julemand Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Father Christmas 1946 1946

257/b/2 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser forspændt Abemand Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Monkey 1946 1946

257/b/2 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Høne. Dyr fra serie 8 Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Hen. Animal from Series 8 1940 1945

257/b/3 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Gedekid. Dyr fra serie 8 Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Kid. Animal from Series 8 1940 1945

257/b/4 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Gris. Dyr fra serie 8 Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Pig. Animal from Series 8 1940 1945

257/b/5 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Terrier. Dyr fra serie 8 Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Terrier. Animal from Series 8 1940 1945

257/b/6 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Pekingeser. Dyr fra serie 8 Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Pekingese. Animal from Series 8 1940 1945

257/b/7 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Kat. Dyr fra serie 8 Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Cat. Animal from Series 8 1940 1945

257/b/8 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Hest. Dyr fra serie 8 Cart with Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Horse. Animal from Series 8 1940 1945

257/b/9 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Julemand. Dyr fra serie 8 Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Father Christmas. Animal from Series 8 1940 1945

257/b/10 Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Abemand. Dyr fra serie 8 Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Monkey. Animal from Series 8 1940 1945

258 Vogn m. skrå sider, forspændt 1 dyr fra serie 8 Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by 1 Animal from Series 8 1946 1946

258/1 Vogn med skrå sider, med Julemand Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Father Christmas 1946 1946

258/1 Vogn med skrå sider, forspændt Due Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Dove 1940 1945

258/2 Vogn med skrå sider, med Abemand Cart with Sloping Sides, with Monkey 1946 1946

258/2 Vogn med skrå sider, forspændt Høne. Dyr fra serie 8 Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Hen. Animal from Series 8 1940 1945