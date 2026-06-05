LEGO®LEGO®History
Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview
Back to top
Complete list (items 241-270 of 667)
|Product Number
|Alternate Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|257/a/1
|Kærre m. terninger forspændt julemand
|Cart with blocks. Drawn by Father Christmas
|257/a/2
|Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Høne
|Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Hen
|257/a/2
|Kærre forspændt Abemand
|Cart Drawn by Monkey
|257/a/3
|Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Gedekid
|Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Kid
|257/a/4
|Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Gris
|Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Pig
|257/a/5
|Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Terrier
|Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Terrier
|257/a/6
|Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Pekingeser
|Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Pekingese
|257/a/7
|Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Kat
|Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Cat
|257/a/8
|Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Hest
|Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Horse
|257/a/9
|Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Julemand
|Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Father Christmas
|257/a/10
|Kærre m. 15 terninger, forspændt Abemand
|Cart with 15 Blocks, Drawn by Monkey
|257/b
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser forspændt et dyr fra Serie 8
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by an Animal from Series 8
|257/b/1
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Due
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Dove
|257/b/1
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser forspændt Julemand
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Father Christmas
|257/b/2
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser forspændt Abemand
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Monkey
|257/b/2
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Høne. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Hen. Animal from Series 8
|257/b/3
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Gedekid. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Kid. Animal from Series 8
|257/b/4
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Gris. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Pig. Animal from Series 8
|257/b/5
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Terrier. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Terrier. Animal from Series 8
|257/b/6
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Pekingeser. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Pekingese. Animal from Series 8
|257/b/7
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Kat. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Cat. Animal from Series 8
|257/b/8
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Hest. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Horse. Animal from Series 8
|257/b/9
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Julemand. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Father Christmas. Animal from Series 8
|257/b/10
|Kærre m. 2 rasleklodser, forspændt Abemand. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with 2 Rattle Blocks, Drawn by Monkey. Animal from Series 8
|258
|Vogn m. skrå sider, forspændt 1 dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by 1 Animal from Series 8
|258/1
|Vogn med skrå sider, med Julemand
|Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Father Christmas
|258/1
|Vogn med skrå sider, forspændt Due
|Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Dove
|258/2
|Vogn med skrå sider, med Abemand
|Cart with Sloping Sides, with Monkey
|258/2
|Vogn med skrå sider, forspændt Høne. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Hen. Animal from Series 8
|258/3
|Vogn med skrå sider, forspændt Gedekid. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart with Sloping Sides, Drawn by Kid. Animal from Series 8