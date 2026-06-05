LEGO®LEGO®History

Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview

Complete list (items 211-240 of 667)

Complete list (items 211-240 of 667)
Product NumberAlternate NumberOriginal TitleEnglish TitleLaunch YearExit YearImage
253Vogn med 20 klodserWagon with 20 Blocks
253Pr. August 1958: 1253LastbilTruck
253/120 klodser i cellophan20 Blocks in Cellophane
253/2Vognen aleneCarriage, without blocks
254Vogn med 24 klodserWagon with 24 Blocks
254Pr. August 1958: 1254Lastbil med vippeladTruck with Tipping Body
254/124 klodser i cellofan24 Blocks in Cellophane
254/2Vognen aleneCarriage, without blocks
255Vogn med 28 klodserWagon with 28 Blocks
255Pr. August 1958: 1255Lastbil m. anhængerTruck with Trailer
255/128 klodser i cellofan28 Blocks in Cellophane
255/2Vognen aleneCarriage, without blocks
256Rullevogn, 3 ruller med kulørte stjernerTrolley, 3 rolls with coloured Stars/
256Pr. August 1958: 1256LastbilTruck
257Kærre forspændt et dyr fra serie 8Cart, Drawn by Animal from Series 8
257Pr. August 1958: 1257Lastbil med vippeladDumper Truck
257/1Kærre, forspændt dueCart, Drawn by Dove
257/1Kærre med JulemandCart with Father Christmas
257/2Kærre, forspændt Høne. Dyr fra serie 8Cart, Drawn by Hen. Animal from Series 8
257/2Kærre med AbemandCart with Monkey
257/3Kærre, forspændt Gedekid. Dyr fra serie 8Cart, Drawn by Kid
257/4Kærre, forspændt Gris. Dyr fra serie 8Cart, Drawn by Pig. Animal from Series 8
257/5Kærre, forspændt Terrier. Dyr fra serie 8Cart, Drawn by Terrier. Animal from Series 8
257/6Kærre, forspændt Pekingeser. Dyr fra serie 8Drawn by Pekingese. Animal from Series 8
257/7Kærre, forspændt Kat. Dyr fra serie 8Cart, Drawn by Cat. Animal from Series 8
257/8Kærre, forspændt Hest. Dyr fra serie 8Cart, Drawn by Horse. Animal from Series 8
257/9Kærre forspændt JulemandCart Drawn by Father Christmas
257/10Kærre forspændt Abemand.Cart Drawn by Monkey
257/aKærre med terninger,forspændt et dyr fra Serie 8Cart with Blocks. Drawn by an Animal from Series 8
257/a/1Kærre, forspændt dueCart, Drawn by Dove
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