Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview

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Complete list (items 211-240 of 667)
|Product Number
|Alternate Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|253
|Vogn med 20 klodser
|Wagon with 20 Blocks
|253
|Pr. August 1958: 1253
|Lastbil
|Truck
|253/1
|20 klodser i cellophan
|20 Blocks in Cellophane
|253/2
|Vognen alene
|Carriage, without blocks
|254
|Vogn med 24 klodser
|Wagon with 24 Blocks
|254
|Pr. August 1958: 1254
|Lastbil med vippelad
|Truck with Tipping Body
|254/1
|24 klodser i cellofan
|24 Blocks in Cellophane
|254/2
|Vognen alene
|Carriage, without blocks
|255
|Vogn med 28 klodser
|Wagon with 28 Blocks
|255
|Pr. August 1958: 1255
|Lastbil m. anhænger
|Truck with Trailer
|255/1
|28 klodser i cellofan
|28 Blocks in Cellophane
|255/2
|Vognen alene
|Carriage, without blocks
|256
|Rullevogn, 3 ruller med kulørte stjerner
|Trolley, 3 rolls with coloured Stars
|/
|256
|Pr. August 1958: 1256
|Lastbil
|Truck
|257
|Kærre forspændt et dyr fra serie 8
|Cart, Drawn by Animal from Series 8
|257
|Pr. August 1958: 1257
|Lastbil med vippelad
|Dumper Truck
|257/1
|Kærre, forspændt due
|Cart, Drawn by Dove
|257/1
|Kærre med Julemand
|Cart with Father Christmas
|257/2
|Kærre, forspændt Høne. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart, Drawn by Hen. Animal from Series 8
|257/2
|Kærre med Abemand
|Cart with Monkey
|257/3
|Kærre, forspændt Gedekid. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart, Drawn by Kid
|257/4
|Kærre, forspændt Gris. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart, Drawn by Pig. Animal from Series 8
|257/5
|Kærre, forspændt Terrier. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart, Drawn by Terrier. Animal from Series 8
|257/6
|Kærre, forspændt Pekingeser. Dyr fra serie 8
|Drawn by Pekingese. Animal from Series 8
|257/7
|Kærre, forspændt Kat. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart, Drawn by Cat. Animal from Series 8
|257/8
|Kærre, forspændt Hest. Dyr fra serie 8
|Cart, Drawn by Horse. Animal from Series 8
|257/9
|Kærre forspændt Julemand
|Cart Drawn by Father Christmas
|257/10
|Kærre forspændt Abemand.
|Cart Drawn by Monkey
|257/a
|Kærre med terninger,forspændt et dyr fra Serie 8
|Cart with Blocks. Drawn by an Animal from Series 8
|257/a/1
|Kærre, forspændt due
|Cart, Drawn by Dove