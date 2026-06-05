LEGO®LEGO®History
Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview
Back to top
Complete list (items 181-210 of 667)
|Product Number
|Alternate Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|222/a
|Hest med vogn
|Horse with Carriage
|/
|230
|Harevogn
|Hare Wagon
|230
|Væv
|Loom
|230
|Tumling
|Toddler
|230
|Pr. August 1958: 1230. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|ESSO-bil
|ESSO Car
|231
|Høne med kyllinger
|Hen with Chickens
|/
|232
|Kæphest
|Hobby Horse
|233
|Lastbil med anhænger, Bedford
|Truck with Trailer, Bedford
|233
|Pr. August 1958: 1233. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix. (samme nr.)
|Lastbil
|Truck
|234
|Bellahøj - ko
|"Bellahøj" - Cow
|235
|Juletræ til Julebordspynt
|Christmas Tree for Christmas Table decoration
|235
|Pr. August 1958: 1235. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|ESSO-bil/lastbil
|ESSO Car/Truck
|236
|Troljemand/Posttrolje med vogn
|"Troljemand/Posttrolje" with Wagon
|236
|Pr. August 1958: 1236. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Lastbil
|Truck
|236/1
|Troljemand/Posttrolje m. 2 klodser
|"Troljemand/Posttrolje" with 2 blocks
|237
|Fuglepar på bræt
|Pair of Birds on Board
|237/1
|Fuglepar
|Pair of Birds
|238
|Hane og høne
|Hen and Rooster
|239
|And m. ælling (1938), Gås og ælling (1939), Gås med gæsling (1949)
|Duck with Duckling (1938), Goose with Duckling (1939), Goose with Gosling (1949)
|240
|Bevægelig egern med unger
|Movable Squirrel with Cubs
|240
|Sommerfugl
|Butterfly
|240
|Pr. August 1958: 1240
|Trambus
|Truck "Trambus"
|/
|245
|Pr. August 1958: 1245
|Trambus
|Truck "Trambus"
|250
|Terningevogn
|Dice Carriage "Terningevogn"
|251
|Vogn med 8 klodser
|Wagon with 8 Blocks
|251/1
|8 klodser i cellophan
|8 Blocks in Cellophane
|251/2
|Vognen alene
|Carriage, without blocks
|252
|Vogn med 12 klodser
|Wagon with 12 Blocks
|252/1
|12 klodser i cellophan
|12 Blocks in Cellophane
|252/2
|Vognen alene
|Carriage, without blocks