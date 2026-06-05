Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview

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Complete list (items 181-210 of 667)

Complete list (items 181-210 of 667)
Product NumberAlternate NumberOriginal TitleEnglish TitleLaunch YearExit YearImage
222/aHest med vognHorse with Carriage/
230HarevognHare Wagon
230VævLoom
230TumlingToddler
230Pr. August 1958: 1230. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)ESSO-bilESSO Car
231Høne med kyllingerHen with Chickens/
232KæphestHobby Horse
233Lastbil med anhænger, BedfordTruck with Trailer, Bedford
233Pr. August 1958: 1233. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix. (samme nr.)LastbilTruck
234Bellahøj - ko"Bellahøj" - Cow
235Juletræ til JulebordspyntChristmas Tree for Christmas Table decoration
235Pr. August 1958: 1235. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)ESSO-bil/lastbilESSO Car/Truck
236Troljemand/Posttrolje med vogn"Troljemand/Posttrolje" with Wagon
236Pr. August 1958: 1236. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)LastbilTruck
236/1Troljemand/Posttrolje m. 2 klodser"Troljemand/Posttrolje" with 2 blocks
237Fuglepar på brætPair of Birds on Board
237/1FugleparPair of Birds
238Hane og høneHen and Rooster
239And m. ælling (1938), Gås og ælling (1939), Gås med gæsling (1949)Duck with Duckling (1938), Goose with Duckling (1939), Goose with Gosling (1949)
240Bevægelig egern med ungerMovable Squirrel with Cubs
240SommerfuglButterfly
240Pr. August 1958: 1240TrambusTruck "Trambus"/
245Pr. August 1958: 1245TrambusTruck "Trambus"
250TerningevognDice Carriage "Terningevogn"
251Vogn med 8 klodserWagon with 8 Blocks
251/18 klodser i cellophan8 Blocks in Cellophane
251/2Vognen aleneCarriage, without blocks
252Vogn med 12 klodserWagon with 12 Blocks
252/112 klodser i cellophan12 Blocks in Cellophane
252/2Vognen aleneCarriage, without blocks
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