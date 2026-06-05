Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview

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Complete list (items 391-420 of 667)
|Product Number
|Alternate Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|345
|Brandbil
|Fire Truck
|345/1
|Brandbil med Motorsprøjte
|Fire Truck with Motor Fire Engine
|350
|Loppespil
|Tiddlywinks
|350/1
|Sejlskib
|Ship
|350/2
|Sejlskib
|Ship
|350/3
|Sejlskib
|Ship
|350/4
|Sejlskib
|Ship
|351
|Rasleklodser
|Rattle Blocks
|351/1
|Rasleklodser 6 stk. i cellophan
|Rattle Blocks, 6 Pcs in Cellophane
|351/2
|Rasleklodser 8 stk. i cellophan
|Rattle Blocks 8 Pcs in Cellophane
|351/6
|Rasleklodser, 6 stk. i cellofan
|Rattle Blocks, 6 Pcs in Cellophane
|351/8
|Rasleklodser, 8 stk. i cellofan
|Rattle Blocks, 8 Pcs in Celloophane
|360
|Hestespand (arbejdsvogn med 2 heste)
|Horse Team (Cart with 2 Horses)
|361
|Hestekøretøj med Fladvogn, 2 heste
|Carriage with Flatbed, 2 Horses
|361
|Pr. August 1958: 1361. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Gummivogn med hest
|Rubber Carriage with Horse
|/
|361/1
|Fladvogn m. kusk
|Platform Truck with Coachman
|361/1
|Hestekøretøj med terninger/klodser
|Carriage with Blocks
|361/2
|Hestekøretøj med kusk
|Carriage with Coachman
|362
|Køretøj med Abemand
|Carriage with Monkey
|362
|Mælkevogn med hest
|Milk Cart with Coachman
|365
|Pr. August 1958: 1365. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Kæphest
|Hobby Horse
|/
|370
|Pr. August 1958: 1870. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Strygebrædt
|Ironing Board
|/
|375
|Pr. August 1958: 1875. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Strygejern
|Iron
|/
|375
|Falckstation / LEGO redningsstation
|Emergency Station/ LEGO Emergency station
|380
|Pr. August 1958: 1880. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Dukkestol
|Doll's Chair
|/
|385
|Pr. August 1958: 1885
|Dukkevogn
|Doll's Pram
|/
|386
|Pr. August 1958: 1886
|Dukkevogn
|Doll's Pram
|/
|390
|Pr. August 1958: 1890. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Puslebord med bad
|Changing Table with Bath
|/
|391
|Pr. August 1958: 1891. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Puslebord med bad
|Changing Table with Bath
|/
|400
|Ambulance
|Ambulance