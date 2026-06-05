LEGO®LEGO®History

Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview

Complete list (items 391-420 of 667)

Complete list (items 391-420 of 667)
Product NumberAlternate NumberOriginal TitleEnglish TitleLaunch YearExit YearImage
345BrandbilFire Truck
345/1Brandbil med MotorsprøjteFire Truck with Motor Fire Engine
350LoppespilTiddlywinks
350/1SejlskibShip
350/2SejlskibShip
350/3SejlskibShip
350/4SejlskibShip
351RasleklodserRattle Blocks
351/1Rasleklodser 6 stk. i cellophanRattle Blocks, 6 Pcs in Cellophane
351/2Rasleklodser 8 stk. i cellophanRattle Blocks 8 Pcs in Cellophane
351/6Rasleklodser, 6 stk. i cellofanRattle Blocks, 6 Pcs in Cellophane
351/8Rasleklodser, 8 stk. i cellofanRattle Blocks, 8 Pcs in Celloophane
360Hestespand (arbejdsvogn med 2 heste)Horse Team (Cart with 2 Horses)
361Hestekøretøj med Fladvogn, 2 hesteCarriage with Flatbed, 2 Horses
361Pr. August 1958: 1361. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)Gummivogn med hestRubber Carriage with Horse/
361/1Fladvogn m. kuskPlatform Truck with Coachman
361/1Hestekøretøj med terninger/klodserCarriage with Blocks
361/2Hestekøretøj med kuskCarriage with Coachman
362Køretøj med AbemandCarriage with Monkey
362Mælkevogn med hestMilk Cart with Coachman
365Pr. August 1958: 1365. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)KæphestHobby Horse/
370Pr. August 1958: 1870. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)StrygebrædtIroning Board/
375Pr. August 1958: 1875. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)StrygejernIron/
375Falckstation / LEGO redningsstationEmergency Station/ LEGO Emergency station
380Pr. August 1958: 1880. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)DukkestolDoll's Chair/
385Pr. August 1958: 1885DukkevognDoll's Pram/
386Pr. August 1958: 1886DukkevognDoll's Pram/
390Pr. August 1958: 1890. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)Puslebord med badChanging Table with Bath/
391Pr. August 1958: 1891. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)Puslebord med badChanging Table with Bath/
400AmbulanceAmbulance
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