Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview

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Complete list (items 331-360 of 667)
|Product Number
|Alternate Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|301/2
|Trambus lastbil m. kran
|"Trambus" Truck with Crane
|/
|302
|Lastbil med hæk
|Truck with rack
|/
|302/1
|Lastbil uden hække
|Truck without racks
|/
|303
|Lastbil med vippelad
|Dumper Truck
|/
|303/a
|Lastbil med rullende vippelad
|Truck with Rolling Dumper
|/
|304
|Lastbil med anhænger. Bedford
|Truck with Trailer. Bedford
|/
|305
|Brandbil med oprull. Stige
|Fire Truck with Roll Up Ladder
|/
|305
|Kugleramme
|Abacus
|305/a
|Brandbil mindre
|Fire Truck, Smaller
|/
|307
|Pr. August 1958: 1307. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Benzinstander
|Petrol Pump
|/
|307
|Hestespand (2 heste med vogn)
|Horse Team (2 Horses with Wagon)
|/
|307/a
|Hest med vogn
|Horse with Carriage
|/
|308
|Hund med bevægelig hoved og hale
|Dog with moveable Head and Tail
|/
|308
|Pr. August 1958: 1308. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Keglespil
|Game of Skittles
|/
|309
|Fræsede dyr, assort.
|Milled animals, assorted.
|310
|Pr. August 1958: 1310. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|Blokhus
|Log Cabin
|1958- 1959
|310
|Giraf, Hest, Ko
|Giraffe, Horse, Cow
|310
|And med bevægelig hoved
|Duck with moveable Head
|310/1
|Kat, Hund, Æsel, Gris
|Cat, Dog, Donkey, Pig
|310/2
|And, Høne, Hane
|Duck, Hen, Rooster
|311
|Lego-Borg
|LEGO - Castle
|311
|Vogn med små klodser i æske (2 cm terninger)
|Carriage with small Blocks in a box (2 cm blocks)
|312
|Vogn med 6 rasleklodser.
|Carriage with 6 Rattle Blocks.
|312
|Pr. August 1958: 1312
|ESSO Servicestation
|ESSO Service Station
|/
|312/1
|6 Rasleklodser i cellofan
|6 Rattle Blocks in Cellophane
|312/2
|Vognen alene
|Carriage
|313
|Pr. August 1958: 1313. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|LEGO garage, enkelt
|LEGO Garage, Single
|/
|314
|Pr. August 1958: 1314. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)
|LEGO garage, dobbelt
|LEGO Garage, Double
|/
|315
|Den store Brandbil med dobbelt stige
|Large Fire Truck with Double Ladder
|316
|Lille Trambus
|Small "Trambus" Truck
|/