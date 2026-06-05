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Search Page for the LEGO® Wooden Toys Overview

Complete list (items 331-360 of 667)

Complete list (items 331-360 of 667)
Product NumberAlternate NumberOriginal TitleEnglish TitleLaunch YearExit YearImage
301/2Trambus lastbil m. kran"Trambus" Truck with Crane/
302Lastbil med hækTruck with rack/
302/1Lastbil uden hækkeTruck without racks/
303Lastbil med vippeladDumper Truck/
303/aLastbil med rullende vippeladTruck with Rolling Dumper/
304Lastbil med anhænger. BedfordTruck with Trailer. Bedford/
305Brandbil med oprull. StigeFire Truck with Roll Up Ladder/
305KuglerammeAbacus
305/aBrandbil mindreFire Truck, Smaller/
307Pr. August 1958: 1307. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)BenzinstanderPetrol Pump/
307Hestespand (2 heste med vogn)Horse Team (2 Horses with Wagon)/
307/aHest med vognHorse with Carriage/
308Hund med bevægelig hoved og haleDog with moveable Head and Tail/
308Pr. August 1958: 1308. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)KeglespilGame of Skittles/
309Fræsede dyr, assort.Milled animals, assorted.
310Pr. August 1958: 1310. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)Blokhus Log Cabin 1958- 1959
310Giraf, Hest, KoGiraffe, Horse, Cow
310And med bevægelig hovedDuck with moveable Head
310/1Kat, Hund, Æsel, GrisCat, Dog, Donkey, Pig
310/2And, Høne, HaneDuck, Hen, Rooster
311Lego-BorgLEGO - Castle
311Vogn med små klodser i æske (2 cm terninger)Carriage with small Blocks in a box (2 cm blocks)
312Vogn med 6 rasleklodser.Carriage with 6 Rattle Blocks.
312Pr. August 1958: 1312ESSO ServicestationESSO Service Station/
312/16 Rasleklodser i cellofan6 Rattle Blocks in Cellophane
312/2Vognen aleneCarriage
313Pr. August 1958: 1313. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)LEGO garage, enkeltLEGO Garage, Single/
314Pr. August 1958: 1314. Pr. August 1959: BILOfix (samme nr.)LEGO garage, dobbeltLEGO Garage, Double/
315Den store Brandbil med dobbelt stigeLarge Fire Truck with Double Ladder
316Lille TrambusSmall "Trambus" Truck/
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