LEGO®LEGO®History
Search Page for the LEGO® Plastic Products Overview
Back to top
Complete list (items 151-180 of 247)
|Product Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|700 f
|LEGO Mursten (1/4 sten, 250 stks æske)
|LEGO Mursten (1/4 elements, 250 pcs. Set)
|700 f
|LEGO Mursten (1/2 sten, 250 stks æske)
|LEGO Mursten (1/2 elements, 250 pcs. Set)
|700 f
|LEGO Mursten (3/4 sten, 250 stks æske)
|LEGO Mursten (3/4 elements, 250 pcs. Set)
|700 f
|LEGO Mursten (1/1 sten, 250 stks æske)
|LEGO Mursten (1/1 elements, 250 pcs. Set)
|700/1
|LEGO Mursten
|LEGO Mursten
|700/1
|Automatic Binding Bricks
|Automatic Binding Bricks
|700/2
|LEGO Mursten
|LEGO Mursten
|700/2
|Automatic Binding Bricks
|Automatic Binding Bricks
|700/3
|LEGO Mursten
|LEGO Mursten
|700/3
|Automatic Binding Bricks
|Automatic Binding Bricks
|700/4
|Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten
|Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten
|700/4
|LEGO Mursten (fra 1954: gaveæske)
|LEGO Mursten (As of 1954: Gift set)
|700/5
|LEGO Mursten (pr. 1954: gaveæske)
|LEGO Mursten (as of 1954: Gift set)
|700/5
|Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten
|Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten
|700/6
|LEGO Mursten (pr. 1954: gaveæske)
|LEGO Mursten (as of 1954: Gift set)
|700/a
|LEGO Mursten (pr. 1954: gaveæske)
|LEGO Mursten (as of 1954: Gift set)
|700/a
|Automatic Binding Bricks (1/2 - 1/1 st. Suppleringsæske)
|Automatic Binding Bricks (1/2 and 1/1 pcs. Supplement box)
|700/b
|LEGO Mursten
|LEGO Mursten
|700/b
|Automatic Binding Bricks
|Automatic Binding Bricks
|700/c
|Vinduer og døre - hvid, rød, blå
|Windows and doors: white, red, blue
|700/c
|Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten (500 sten: 250 1/2, 250 1/1)
|LEGO Mursten (500 pcs: 250 1/2 and 250 1/1)
|700/d
|Automatic Binding Bricks /LEGO Mursten (500 st. 250 1/4, 250 3/4 sten. Suppleringsæske)
|500 elements: 250 1/4 pcs and 250 3/4 pcs. Supplement set
|700/e
|Byggeplade
|Building Plate
|700/g
|Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten (500 stk: 250 1/4 og 250 3/4 sten)
|Automatic Binding Bricks /LEGO Mursten (500 pcs: 250 1/4 and 250 3/4 elements)
|720/1
|Dukke, sort (10 stk.s æsker)
|Doll, black, 10 pcs. set
|720/2
|Jim & Johnny
|Jim & Johnny
|726/a
|Husdyr
|Domestic Animals
|726/b
|Zoo
|Zoo
|726/c
|Fugle
|Birds
|726/d
|Akvarie
|Aquarium