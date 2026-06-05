LEGO®LEGO®History

Search Page for the LEGO® Plastic Products Overview

Complete list (items 151-180 of 247)

Complete list (items 151-180 of 247)
Product NumberOriginal TitleEnglish TitleLaunch YearExit YearImage
700 fLEGO Mursten (1/4 sten, 250 stks æske)LEGO Mursten (1/4 elements, 250 pcs. Set)
700 fLEGO Mursten (1/2 sten, 250 stks æske)LEGO Mursten (1/2 elements, 250 pcs. Set)
700 fLEGO Mursten (3/4 sten, 250 stks æske)LEGO Mursten (3/4 elements, 250 pcs. Set)
700 fLEGO Mursten (1/1 sten, 250 stks æske)LEGO Mursten (1/1 elements, 250 pcs. Set)
700/1LEGO MurstenLEGO Mursten
700/1Automatic Binding BricksAutomatic Binding Bricks
700/2LEGO MurstenLEGO Mursten
700/2Automatic Binding BricksAutomatic Binding Bricks
700/3LEGO MurstenLEGO Mursten
700/3Automatic Binding BricksAutomatic Binding Bricks
700/4Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO MurstenAutomatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten
700/4LEGO Mursten (fra 1954: gaveæske)LEGO Mursten (As of 1954: Gift set)
700/5LEGO Mursten (pr. 1954: gaveæske)LEGO Mursten (as of 1954: Gift set)
700/5Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO MurstenAutomatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten
700/6LEGO Mursten (pr. 1954: gaveæske)LEGO Mursten (as of 1954: Gift set)
700/aLEGO Mursten (pr. 1954: gaveæske)LEGO Mursten (as of 1954: Gift set)
700/aAutomatic Binding Bricks (1/2 - 1/1 st. Suppleringsæske)Automatic Binding Bricks (1/2 and 1/1 pcs. Supplement box)
700/bLEGO MurstenLEGO Mursten
700/bAutomatic Binding BricksAutomatic Binding Bricks
700/cVinduer og døre - hvid, rød, blåWindows and doors: white, red, blue
700/cAutomatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten (500 sten: 250 1/2, 250 1/1)LEGO Mursten (500 pcs: 250 1/2 and 250 1/1)
700/dAutomatic Binding Bricks /LEGO Mursten (500 st. 250 1/4, 250 3/4 sten. Suppleringsæske)500 elements: 250 1/4 pcs and 250 3/4 pcs. Supplement set
700/eByggepladeBuilding Plate
700/gAutomatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten (500 stk: 250 1/4 og 250 3/4 sten)Automatic Binding Bricks /LEGO Mursten (500 pcs: 250 1/4 and 250 3/4 elements)
720/1Dukke, sort (10 stk.s æsker)Doll, black, 10 pcs. set
720/2Jim & JohnnyJim & Johnny
726/aHusdyrDomestic Animals
726/bZooZoo
726/cFugleBirds
726/dAkvarieAquarium
Back to top