Search Page for the LEGO® Plastic Products Overview

LEGO®LEGO®History
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Complete list (items 121-150 of 247)
|Product Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|1245
|Lyselement
|Light element
|1247
|ESSO-tank og skilt
|ESSO - petrol station and sign
|1248
|Træer og buske
|Trees and bushes
|1250
|ESSO benzinbil
|ESSO Petrol Car
|1251
|ESSO lastbil
|ESSO Truck
|1252
|ESSO anhænger
|ESSO Trailer
|1253
|Lastbil m. vippelad
|Truck with Dumper
|1254
|Anhænger til lastbil m. vippelad
|Trailer for truck with dumper
|1255
|Brandbil
|Fire Truck
|1256
|Kranbil
|Wrecking car
|1257
|Flyttebil
|Moving Van
|1260
|VW personvogn, 24 stk
|VW car, 24 pcs.
|1261
|VW Personvogn, box
|VW car, set
|1270
|Cyklister og motorcyklister
|Cyclists and Motor Cyclists
|1271
|Politibetjente
|Police Officers
|1300
|Lego-mosaik, lille
|LEGO Mosaic, small
|1301
|Lego-mosaik, stor
|LEGO Mosaic, large
|1306
|VW garage
|VW Garage
|1307
|VW salg
|VW Sales
|1308
|FALCK station
|FALCK Station
|1309
|Kirke
|Church
|1310
|ESSO service
|ESSO Service Station
|700f
|Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten (1/4 og 3/4 sten)
|Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten (1/4 og 3/4 elements)
|710a
|Fisk på hjul
|Fish on wheels
|710b
|Fisk på hjul
|Fish on wheel
|1200A
|Sortiment BYPLAN
|Assortment Town Plan
|352/6
|Rasleklodser 6 stk i cellofan
|Rattle Blocks 6 pcs in Cellophane
|352/8
|Rasleklodser 8 stk i cellofan
|Rattle Blocks 8 pcs in Cellophane
|353/8
|Vogn med 8 klodser
|Wagon with 8 blocks
|700 H
|Hjørner
|Corner elements