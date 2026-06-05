LEGO®LEGO®History

Search Page for the LEGO® Plastic Products Overview

Complete list (items 121-150 of 247)

Complete list (items 121-150 of 247)
Product NumberOriginal TitleEnglish TitleLaunch YearExit YearImage
1245LyselementLight element
1247ESSO-tank og skiltESSO - petrol station and sign
1248Træer og buskeTrees and bushes
1250ESSO benzinbilESSO Petrol Car
1251ESSO lastbilESSO Truck
1252ESSO anhængerESSO Trailer
1253Lastbil m. vippeladTruck with Dumper
1254Anhænger til lastbil m. vippeladTrailer for truck with dumper
1255BrandbilFire Truck
1256KranbilWrecking car
1257FlyttebilMoving Van
1260VW personvogn, 24 stkVW car, 24 pcs.
1261VW Personvogn, boxVW car, set
1270Cyklister og motorcyklisterCyclists and Motor Cyclists
1271PolitibetjentePolice Officers
1300Lego-mosaik, lilleLEGO Mosaic, small
1301Lego-mosaik, storLEGO Mosaic, large
1306VW garageVW Garage
1307VW salgVW Sales
1308FALCK stationFALCK Station
1309KirkeChurch
1310ESSO serviceESSO Service Station
700fAutomatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten (1/4 og 3/4 sten)Automatic Binding Bricks/ LEGO Mursten (1/4 og 3/4 elements)
710aFisk på hjulFish on wheels
710bFisk på hjulFish on wheel
1200ASortiment BYPLANAssortment Town Plan
352/6Rasleklodser 6 stk i cellofanRattle Blocks 6 pcs in Cellophane
352/8Rasleklodser 8 stk i cellofanRattle Blocks 8 pcs in Cellophane
353/8Vogn med 8 klodserWagon with 8 blocks
700 HHjørnerCorner elements
Back to top