Search Page for the LEGO® Plastic Products Overview

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Complete list (items 91-120 of 247)
|Product Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|1052
|Badekar (mellem)
|Bath Tub (medium)
|1053
|Badekar (stort)
|Bath Tub (large)
|1060
|Luftpude m. felter
|Air pillow
|1061
|Luftpude uden felter
|Air Pillow
|1080
|Små opp. Dyr, 25 stk.s pose
|Small inflatable animals, 25 pcs bag
|1091
|Lappesager
|Patching Gear
|1092
|Løse blærer til 1021/1022
|Loose bladders for 1021/ 1022
|1200
|Plastic byplan
|Plastic Town Plan
|1210
|Hus, 6 x 8 knopper
|House, 6 x 8 studs
|1211
|Hus, 4 X 8 knopper
|House, 4 x 8 studs
|1212
|Hus, 4 X 8 knopper, højrebuet
|House, 4 x 8 studs, right arched
|1213
|Hus, 4 X 8 knopper, venstrebuet
|House, 4 x 8 studs, left arched
|1220
|1/4 sten
|1/4 bricks
|1221
|1/8 sten, firkantede
|1/8 bricks, square
|1222
|1/8 sten, runde
|1/8 bricks, round
|1223
|Buede sten
|Arched bricks
|1224
|Bjælker med navne
|Beams with names
|1225
|Små byggeplader
|Small building plates
|1226
|Byggeplader (6 X 8 knopper)
|Building plates (6 x 8 studs)
|1227
|Byggeplader (2 X 8 & 4 X 8 knopper)
|Building plates (2 x 8 & 4 x 8 studs)
|1228
|Byggeplader (2 X 8 & 4 X 8 knopper, buede)
|Building plates (2 x 8 & 4 x 8 studs, arched)
|1230
|Vinduer og dør
|Windows and door
|1231
|Vinduer med glas
|Windows with panes
|1233
|Lysmaster
|Light poles
|1234
|1/8 sten med bogstaver
|1/8 bricks with letters
|1235
|Vippeport med bund
|Tilting door with base
|1236
|Garage, komplet
|Garage, complete
|1240
|Trafikskilte I
|Traffic Signs I
|1241
|Trafikskilte II
|Traffic Signs II
|1242
|Flag, assorterede
|Flags, assorted