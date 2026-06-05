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Search Page for the LEGO® Plastic Products Overview

Complete list (items 91-120 of 247)

Complete list (items 91-120 of 247)
Product NumberOriginal TitleEnglish TitleLaunch YearExit YearImage
1052Badekar (mellem)Bath Tub (medium)
1053Badekar (stort)Bath Tub (large)
1060Luftpude m. felterAir pillow
1061Luftpude uden felterAir Pillow
1080Små opp. Dyr, 25 stk.s poseSmall inflatable animals, 25 pcs bag
1091LappesagerPatching Gear
1092Løse blærer til 1021/1022Loose bladders for 1021/ 1022
1200Plastic byplanPlastic Town Plan
1210Hus, 6 x 8 knopperHouse, 6 x 8 studs
1211Hus, 4 X 8 knopperHouse, 4 x 8 studs
1212Hus, 4 X 8 knopper, højrebuetHouse, 4 x 8 studs, right arched
1213Hus, 4 X 8 knopper, venstrebuetHouse, 4 x 8 studs, left arched
12201/4 sten1/4 bricks
12211/8 sten, firkantede1/8 bricks, square
12221/8 sten, runde1/8 bricks, round
1223Buede stenArched bricks
1224Bjælker med navneBeams with names
1225Små byggepladerSmall building plates
1226Byggeplader (6 X 8 knopper)Building plates (6 x 8 studs)
1227Byggeplader (2 X 8 & 4 X 8 knopper)Building plates (2 x 8 & 4 x 8 studs)
1228Byggeplader (2 X 8 & 4 X 8 knopper, buede)Building plates (2 x 8 & 4 x 8 studs, arched)
1230Vinduer og dørWindows and door
1231Vinduer med glasWindows with panes
1233LysmasterLight poles
12341/8 sten med bogstaver1/8 bricks with letters
1235Vippeport med bundTilting door with base
1236Garage, kompletGarage, complete
1240Trafikskilte ITraffic Signs I
1241Trafikskilte IITraffic Signs II
1242Flag, assorteredeFlags, assorted
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