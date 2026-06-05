Search Page for the LEGO® Plastic Products Overview

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Complete list (items 61-90 of 247)
|Product Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|972
|Mælkebil
|Dairy Van
|973
|Postbil
|Mail Van
|974
|Politibil
|Police Van
|975
|Lys og kraft
|Light and Power
|976
|Brød og kager
|Bread and Cakes
|977
|Esso Service, gilbarco
|ESSO Service, Gilbarco
|978
|Esso Service, aviation
|ESSO Service, Aviation
|1001
|Bitten
|Bitten
|1002
|Tippe
|Tippe
|1003
|Jeppe
|Jeppe
|1004
|Jacob
|Jacob
|1005
|Jonas
|Jonas
|/
|1006
|Lille Claus
|Little Claus
|1007
|Store Claus
|Big Claus
|/
|1008
|Lille Bror
|Little Brother
|/
|1009
|Store Bror
|Big Brother
|/
|1010
|Skildpadde
|Turtle
|1011
|Sine m. stemme (and)
|Sine with voice (duck)
|1012
|Sofus (stor and)
|Sofus (large duck)
|1013
|Luffe (sælhund)
|Luffe (seal)
|1014
|Motorbåd
|Motor boat
|1015
|Flyvemaskine
|Aeroplane
|1016
|Svømmefisk
|Fish
|1017
|Lady (hund)
|Lady (dog)
|1021
|helårsbold
|Year-round ball
|1022
|Bold m. blære (stor)
|Ball (large)
|1031
|Disney-badering (mell.)
|Disney Bathing Ring (medium)
|1032
|Disney-badering (stor)
|Disney Bathing Ring (large)
|1040
|LEGO-kano
|LEGO Canoe
|1051
|Badekar (lille)
|Bath Tub (small)