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Search Page for the LEGO® Plastic Products Overview

Complete list (items 61-90 of 247)

Complete list (items 61-90 of 247)
Product NumberOriginal TitleEnglish TitleLaunch YearExit YearImage
972MælkebilDairy Van
973PostbilMail Van
974PolitibilPolice Van
975Lys og kraftLight and Power
976Brød og kagerBread and Cakes
977Esso Service, gilbarcoESSO Service, Gilbarco
978Esso Service, aviationESSO Service, Aviation
1001BittenBitten
1002TippeTippe
1003JeppeJeppe
1004JacobJacob
1005JonasJonas/
1006Lille ClausLittle Claus
1007Store ClausBig Claus/
1008Lille BrorLittle Brother/
1009Store BrorBig Brother/
1010SkildpaddeTurtle
1011Sine m. stemme (and)Sine with voice (duck)
1012Sofus (stor and)Sofus (large duck)
1013Luffe (sælhund)Luffe (seal)
1014MotorbådMotor boat
1015FlyvemaskineAeroplane
1016SvømmefiskFish
1017Lady (hund)Lady (dog)
1021helårsboldYear-round ball
1022Bold m. blære (stor)Ball (large)
1031Disney-badering (mell.)Disney Bathing Ring (medium)
1032Disney-badering (stor)Disney Bathing Ring (large)
1040LEGO-kanoLEGO Canoe
1051Badekar (lille)Bath Tub (small)
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