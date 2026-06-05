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Search Page for the LEGO® Plastic Products Overview

Complete list (items 31-60 of 247)

Complete list (items 31-60 of 247)
Product NumberOriginal TitleEnglish TitleLaunch YearExit YearImage
904Kul og koksbil m. vippeladCoal and coke Van with tilting bed
905Grusbil med vippeladGravel Van with tilting bed
906MilitærbilMilitary Van
907Dyretransportbil m. dyrAnimal Transport Van with animals
908Benzinbil, ESSO og B.P.Petrol Van, ESSO and B. P. (British Petrol)
911LastbilTruck
912Mælkebil med jungerDairy Van with milk cans
913Gasbil med gasflaskerGasoline Van with gas cylinders
914Kul og KoksCoal and Coke Van
915GrusbilGravel Van
918Benzinbil, ESSO og B. P.Petrol Van, ESSO and B. P. (British Petrol)
921LastbilTruck
922Mælkebil m. jungerDairy Van with milk cans
923Gasbil m. gasflaskerGasoline Van with gas cylinders/
924Kul og koksCoal and Coke Van/
925GrusbilGravel Van
928Benzinbil m. gasflaskerPetrol Van with Gas Cylinders/
930VW FolkevognVW Volkswagen
950KabelratCable Steering Wheel
960Ambulance, rødAmbulance, red
961Ambulance, sortAmbulanc, black
962MælkebilDairy Van
963PostbilMail Van
964PolitibilPolice Van
965Lys og kraftLight and Power
966Brød og kagerBread and Cakes
967Esso Service, gilbarcoESSO Service, Gilbarco
968Esso Service, aviationESSO Service, Aviation
970Ambulance, rødAmbulance, red
971Ambulance, sortAmbulance, black
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