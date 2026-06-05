Search Page for the LEGO® Plastic Products Overview

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Complete list (items 31-60 of 247)
|Product Number
|Original Title
|English Title
|Launch Year
|Exit Year
|Image
|904
|Kul og koksbil m. vippelad
|Coal and coke Van with tilting bed
|905
|Grusbil med vippelad
|Gravel Van with tilting bed
|906
|Militærbil
|Military Van
|907
|Dyretransportbil m. dyr
|Animal Transport Van with animals
|908
|Benzinbil, ESSO og B.P.
|Petrol Van, ESSO and B. P. (British Petrol)
|911
|Lastbil
|Truck
|912
|Mælkebil med junger
|Dairy Van with milk cans
|913
|Gasbil med gasflasker
|Gasoline Van with gas cylinders
|914
|Kul og Koks
|Coal and Coke Van
|915
|Grusbil
|Gravel Van
|918
|Benzinbil, ESSO og B. P.
|Petrol Van, ESSO and B. P. (British Petrol)
|921
|Lastbil
|Truck
|922
|Mælkebil m. junger
|Dairy Van with milk cans
|923
|Gasbil m. gasflasker
|Gasoline Van with gas cylinders
|/
|924
|Kul og koks
|Coal and Coke Van
|/
|925
|Grusbil
|Gravel Van
|928
|Benzinbil m. gasflasker
|Petrol Van with Gas Cylinders
|/
|930
|VW Folkevogn
|VW Volkswagen
|950
|Kabelrat
|Cable Steering Wheel
|960
|Ambulance, rød
|Ambulance, red
|961
|Ambulance, sort
|Ambulanc, black
|962
|Mælkebil
|Dairy Van
|963
|Postbil
|Mail Van
|964
|Politibil
|Police Van
|965
|Lys og kraft
|Light and Power
|966
|Brød og kager
|Bread and Cakes
|967
|Esso Service, gilbarco
|ESSO Service, Gilbarco
|968
|Esso Service, aviation
|ESSO Service, Aviation
|970
|Ambulance, rød
|Ambulance, red
|971
|Ambulance, sort
|Ambulance, black