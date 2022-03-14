Privacy Policy – How to contact us

Hi there,

Thank you for contacting us. We take your data privacy very seriously and we are happy to assist you with any question or concern you might have.

To contact us electronically, please e-mail us. Before you send any e-mail, please read the text below.

We experience that when having an e-mail address available online, such e-mail address is being used for all kinds of inquiries, incl. non-data privacy related questions. Consequently, it is necessary to have assistance from a few and experienced consumer specialists to handle all the incoming e-mails. This means that if you e-mail us, you might receive a response from one of the consumer specialists who work closely together with the DPO.

If you for some reason do not want to involve anyone else than the DPO team in your question or concern, you have two options. Either you can contact the DPO directly at:

LEGO System A/S

Aastvej 1,

7190 Billund,

Denmark

Att: Data Protection Officer

Or you can e-mail us and state that you would like to be contacted by the DPO. In such case, your e-mail will be forwarded to the DPO team who will then reach out to you by e-mail (in English).

Please note that the DPO team is only able to handle data privacy related issues. Consequently, if your letter or e-mail concerns anything else, you will not receive a response.