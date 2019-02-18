Open Source License

Opens Sans

The LEGO® Group uses open sans font family for digital experiences.

All digital LEGO experiences include websites, social media, apps, games, web pages, digital images, online videos, digital data and databases.

Copyright 2020 The Open Sans Project Authors

https://github.com/googlefonts/opensans under the principal author Steve Matteson. Reserved Font Name 'Open Sans'

Roboto

Roboto font copyright 2015 Google Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Press Start

The LEGO Group uses the “Press Start 2P Regular” font for Digital Experiences:

All LEGO digital experiences include Websites, Social Media, Apps, Games, Web Pages, Digital Images, Online Videos, Digital Data and Databases.

Press Start2P Regular font

Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and other languages as per requirments.

Copyright (c) 2011, Cody "CodeMan38" Boisclair (cody@zone38.net), with Reserved Font Name "Press Start 2P Regular".

This Font Software is licensed under the SIL Open Font License, Version 1.1.

This license is copied below, and is also available with a FAQ at: (http://scripts.sil.org/OFL)

EXO 2.0

The LEGO Group uses the Exo 2.0 fonts for Digital Experiences:

All LEGO digital experiences include Websites, Social Media, Apps, Games, Web Pages, Digital Images, Online Videos, Digital Data and Databases.

Exo 2.0 font family

Copyright 2013 The Exo 2 Project Authors (https://github.com/NDISCOVER/Exo-2.0)

This Font Software is licensed under the SIL Open Font License, Version 1.1.

This license is copied below, and is also available with a FAQ at: http://scripts.sil.org/OFL

Noto

The LEGO Group uses Google Noto fonts for Digital Experiences.

All LEGO digital experiences include Websites, Social Media, Apps, Games, Web Pages, Digital Images, Online Videos, Digital Data and Databases.

Chinese (Noto Sans CJK TC & SC)

Japanese (Noto Sans CJK JP and Noto Serif CJK JP)

Korean (Noto Sans CJK KR and Noto Serif CJK KR)

Russian (Noto Sans)

Arabic (Noto Sans Arabic & Arabic UI)

Bengali (Noto Sans Bengali & Bengali UI)

Hebrew (Noto Sans Hebrew)

Noto is a trademark of Google Inc. Copyright (c) 2017, Google Inc. (https://www.google.com/get/noto/), with Reserved Font Name: Chinese (Noto Sans CJK TC & SC), Japanese (Noto Sans CJK JP and Noto Serif CJK JP), Korean (Noto Sans CJK KR and Noto Serif CJK KR), Russian (Noto Sans), Arabic (Noto Sans Arabic & Arabic UI), Bengali (Noto Sans Bengali & Bengali UI), Hebrew (Noto Sans Hebrew).

Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the SIL Open Font License into “Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Bengali and Hebrew” language. It was not published by SIL International, and does not legally state the distribution terms for fonts that use the OFL. A release under the OFL is only valid when using the original English text.

However, we recognize that this unofficial translation will help users and designers not familiar with English to understand the SIL OFL better and make it easier to use and release font families under this collaborative font design model. We encourage designers who consider releasing their creation under the OFL to read the FAQ in their own language if it is available.

Please go to https://scripts.sil.org/OFL for the official version of the license and the accompanying FAQ

This Font Software is licensed under the SIL Open Font License, Version 1.1.

This license is copied below, and is also available with a FAQ at: http://scripts.sil.org/OFL

Note Serif

Noto Serif Copyright 2012 Google Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This Font Software is licensed under the SIL Open Font License, Version 1.1.

This license is copied below, and is also available with a FAQ at: http://scripts.sil.org/OFL

SIL Open font license

Version 1.1 – 26 February 2007

Preamble

The goals of the Open Font License (OFL) are to stimulate worldwide development of collaborative font projects, to support the font creation efforts of academic and linguistic communities, and to provide a free and open framework in which fonts may be shared and improved in partnership with others.

The OFL allows the licensed fonts to be used, studied, modified and redistributed freely as long as they are not sold by themselves. The fonts, including any derivative works, may be bundled, embedded, redistributed and/or sold with any software provided that any reserved names are not used by derivative works. The fonts and derivatives, however, cannot be released under any other type of license. The requirement for fonts to remain under this license does not apply to any document created using the fonts or their derivatives.

Definitions

“Font Software” refers to the set of files released by the Copyright Holder(s) under this license and clearly marked as such. This may include source files, build scripts and documentation.

“Reserved Font Name” refers to any names specified as such after the copyright statement(s).

“Original Version” refers to the collection of Font Software components as distributed by the Copyright Holder(s).

“Modified Version” refers to any derivative made by adding to, deleting or substituting – in part or in whole – any of the components of the Original Version, by changing formats or by porting the Font Software to a new environment.

“Author” refers to any designer, engineer, programmer, technical writer or other person who contributed to the Font Software.

Permission & Conditions

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of the Font Software, to use, study, copy, merge, embed, modify, redistribute and sell modified and unmodified copies of the Font Software, subject to the following conditions:

Neither the Font Software nor any of its individual components, in Original or Modified Versions, may be sold by itself. Original or Modified Versions of the Font Software may be bundled, redistributed and/or sold with any software, provided that each copy contains the above copyright notice and this license. These can be included either as stand-alone text files, human-readable headers or in the appropriate machine-readable metadata fields within text or binary files as long as those fields can be easily viewed by the user. No Modified Version of the Font Software may use the Reserved Font Name(s) unless explicit written permission is granted by the corresponding Copyright Holder. This restriction only applies to the primary font name as presented to the users. The name(s) of the Copyright Holder(s) or the Author(s) of the Font Software may not be used to promote, endorse or advertise any Modified Version, except to acknowledge the contribution(s) of the Copyright Holder(s) and the Author(s) or with their explicit written permission. The Font Software, modified or unmodified, in part or in whole, must be distributed entirely under this license, and must not be distributed under any other license. The requirement for fonts to remain under this license does not apply to any document created using the Font Software.

Termination

This license becomes null and void if any of the above conditions are not met.

Disclaimer

The font software is provided “as is”, without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to any warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and non-infringement of copyright, patent, trademark or other right. In no event will the copyright holder be liable for any claim, damages or other liability, including any general, special, indirect, incidental or consequential damages, whether in an action of contract, tort or otherwise, arising from, out of the use of or inability to use the font software or from other dealings in the font software.