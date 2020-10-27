Cookie Declaration

Adobe Analytics, Adobe Advertising & Experience Cloud ID Enables ID to sync with third-party sites, such as Adobe, Google and Facebook for ad targeting, such as suppression retargeting and similar audience targeting. LEGO System A/S Adobe Analytics & Adobe Advertising LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Beacon LEGO.com 2 years

Adobe Ad Cloud Timestamp ID Timestamps the user’s visit to the site relative to the last advertising search. LEGO System A/S Adobe Ads LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie Beacon LEGO.com 2 years

Meta CAPI Ensures visitors receive only relevant, targeted Meta ads. Meta Meta LEGO System A/S and Meta are independent controllers. The Meta CAPI allows the LEGO Group to track your activity on our website. We use this to measure the effectiveness of our ads, understand and define our audience for ad targeting and to analyze the effectiveness of our website’s conversion channels (e.g. does a visit result in a sale?). Meta acts as a data processor on behalf of LEGO System A/S for the above services. However, Meta will also use the data collected via the CAPI for its own purposes and may compile it with existing data they may have on you. No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO.com 90 days

Google Ad and Doubleclick (Campaign Manager 360) Tags Tracks users activity on LEGO.com to inform measurement and targeting. This will include modeling of events on LEGO.com to improve accuracy of measurement and optimization. Targeting will include suppression, lookalike and retargeting. Google Google LEGO System A/S and Google LLC are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: Uses this data as a paid service from Google LLC on LEGO.com which is collected upon consent, to show you personalized advertisements while using Alphabet Inc. affiliated sites (as an example Google and YouTube) and services and subsequently enter or re-enter LEGO.com. Google Inc: Collects and uses your personal data upon consent to track page visits on LEGO.com, to be used for measurement, measurement modeling, targeting suppression, retargeting advertisements on Alphabet Inc. affiliated sites and services, and to serve marketing to someone who is similar to you. IP address Script LEGO.com 18 months

Rakuten: Site visit and user data collector Stores site visit and user data. Rakuten Rakuten LEGO System A/S and Rakuten are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: Collects and stores your personal information (as an example technical data, cookie data, usage information and geolocation data), which may be used to better personalize your own experiences on your return visits to LEGO.com and/or Rakuten affiliate sites. We may also use this data to identify and attract new audiences that may be similar to you regarding data profile and may enter LEGO.com and/or Rakuten affiliate sites. Rakuten: Collects and stores your personal information (as an example technical data, cookie data, usage information and geolocation data), for personalized or interest-based advertising toward you. They also may use this data to identify and attract new audiences that may be similar to you regarding data profile. For more information, visit Rakuten’s cookie policy: https://rakutenadvertising.com/en-uk/legal-notices/cookie-policy/ Provider-generated unique identifier (random GUID) Javascript LEGO.com 13 months

Rakuten: Sale conversion tracker Tracks site visit and user data when a sale is made. Rakuten Rakuten LEGO System A/S and Rakuten are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: We use a unique affiliate click identifier which is set by Rakuten and stored for each new visitor entering LEGO.com who originates from a Rakuten affiliate site and results in a purchase on LEGO.com. This data is used by LEGO.com to reconcile payment for sales conversions directly attributed to Rakuten services. Rakuten: Sets a unique publisher click identifier to be stored and connected to user-specific purchases on LEGO.com. This allows Rakuten to be paid accordingly for ‘new’ affiliate traffic sales. Provider-generated unique identifier (random GUID) Javascript LEGO.com 30 days

Rakuten Identifier Identifies Rakuten users. Rakuten Rakuten LEGO System A/S and Rakuten are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: May use this data to identify Rakuten users from across various affiliate network sites. LEGO.com may use this data upon consent for data analytical and personalization services. Rakuten: Stores and uses your data upon consent to track you as a user across various affiliated network sites, using cross-network ID and search & click ID. This data is used for personalizing advertisements as well as data analytical purposes. Provider-generated unique identifier (random GUID) Javascript LEGO.com 13 months

Microsoft Advertising UET Tracks site activity for retargeting purposes across the internet and activities. Microsoft (Bing Ads Network) Microsoft (Bing Ads Network) LEGO System A/S and Microsoft are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S collects and controls your consented user data in order to segment, target and recruit audiences via marketing communications in the MS Network including both Bing search and MS Ad Display Network. Microsoft uses your consented data for their own marketing purposes. Link to policy: https://about.ads.microsoft.com/en-us/resources/policies/microsoft-advertising-agreement No PII in the cookie Script LEGO.com 180 days

Demandbase tag The Demandbase tag collects information to identify which companies are visiting the website for B2B marketing purposes. LEGO System A/S Demandbase Demandbase and LEGO System A/S IP address Javascript LEGO.com 13 months

Rakuten first-party tracker Unique Site ID to track ‘Special Offers’ (sign-up events) and ‘Standard Offers’ (order events) for payment of affiliates. It is set every time a user comes into the Rakuten gateway page if the user enters this page with a siteID= value in the query string. LEGO System A/S LEGO System A/S LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO.com 30 days

Firework User ID Randomly generated user ID to keep track of a user between sessions. Helps tie together pixel events for user journeys. Firework Firework LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO.com 60 days

Firework Last Watched Time The last watched engaged timestamp in UTC. Firework Firework LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO.com 60 days

Firework UTM The latest UTM params coming from URL search params. Source of truth is URL Search Params => Previously stored UTM params. Firework Firework LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO.com 60 days

Firework Channel ID The last channel ID, set at the widget wrapper level to account for all widget types and layouts. Firework Firework LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO.com 60 days

Firework Last Video The last encoded video ID a user has watched. Firework Firework LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO.com 60 days

Firework Business ID The last business membership ID which user landed on the page with. Firework Firework LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO.com 60 days

Firework Session ID Session value contains string with .delimiter. String consists of: fws2 – session version fe73bd67-cf64-44e9-a430-863dee1df5d0 – session ID 3 – session count (number of sessions this user had) 1694441101864 – session start time Firework Firework LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO.com 60 days

Snapchat Click ID Helps identify visitors to the site from Snapchat ads and attribute events on the website to those ads. LEGO System A/S LEGO System A/S LEGO System A/S and Snap Inc. No PII in the cookie Cookie LEGO.com 90 days

Pinterest Helps identify visitors to the site from Pinterest ads and attribute events on the website to those ads. LEGO System A/S LEGO System A/S LEGO System A/S and Pinterest No PII in the cookie Cookie LEGO.com 90 days

IDFA – Identifier for Advertisers A unique device identifier provided by Apple, to measure the effectiveness of our advertising campaigns, including tracking app installations and attribution of marketing performance. LEGO System A/S Singular LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO® Insiders App n/a

IDFV – Identifier for Vendors A unique device identifier provided by Apple, to recognize a user’s device across our apps and services for analytics and functionality purposes, such as measuring app usage and improving app performance. LEGO System A/S Singular LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO® Insiders App n/a

GAID – Google Advertising ID A unique, resettable device identifier provided by Google, to measure the effectiveness of our advertising campaigns, including tracking app installations and attribution of marketing performance. LEGO System A/S Singular LEGO System A/S No PII in the cookie. Cookie LEGO® Insiders App n/a