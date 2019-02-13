Legal Notice

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Please read these Terms and Conditions carefully before using the Site. By using this Site you signify your consent to these Terms and Conditions. If you do not agree to the Terms, please do not use the Site.

The Site is owned and operated by LEGO A/S, a corporation incorporated under the laws of Denmark, having its principle office in Denmark. LEGO A/S maintains the Site for your personal entertainment and information. Please feel free to browse the Site. You may download material displayed on the Site for non-commercial, home personal use only, provided you keep intact all copyright, trademark and other proprietary notices. You may not, however, copy, reproduce, republish, upload, post, transmit or distribute in any way the contents of this Site including the text, images, audio and video for public or commercial purposes, without written permission from LEGO A/S. For services provided by the LEGO Group on shop.LEGO.com, a LEGO Group entity may act as local merchant for the shop.LEGO.com business. The LEGO Group entity acting as merchant will be clearly stated on the local shop.LEGO.com site.

You should assume that everything you see or read on this Site is protected by copyright unless otherwise stated and may only be used according to these Terms and Conditions. LEGO A/S does not warrant or represent that your use of materials displayed on this Site will not infringe rights of third parties not owned by or affiliated with LEGO A/S. Images are either the property of, or used with permission by, LEGO A/S. The use of these images by you, or anyone else authorized by you, is prohibited unless specifically permitted by these Terms and Conditions. Any unauthorized use of the images may violate copyright laws, trademark laws, the laws of privacy and publicity, and communications regulations and statutes.

LEGO A/S uses reasonable efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information on the Site. However, LEGO A/S makes no warranties or representations as to the accuracy of the information. LEGO A/S assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or omissions in the contents of this Site.

Furthermore, your use of and browsing in this Site is at your risk. Neither LEGO A/S nor any other party involved in creating, producing or delivering the Site is liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, consequential or punitive damages arising out of your access to, or use of, the Site. Without limiting the foregoing, everything on the Site is provided to you "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. Please note that some the jurisdictions may not allow the exclusion of implied warranties, so some of above exclusions may not apply to you. Check your local laws for any restrictions or limitations regarding the exclusion of implied warranties. LEGO A/S also assumes no responsibility and shall not be liable for any damages to, or viruses that may infect, your computer equipment or other property on account of your access to, use of, or browsing in the Site or your downloading of any materials, data, text, images, video, or audio from the Site.

Any communication or material you transmit to the Site by electronic mail or otherwise, including any data, questions, comments, suggestions, or the like is, and will be treated as, non-confidential and non-proprietary. Anything you transmit or post may be used by LEGO A/S or its affiliates for any purpose, including but not limited to reproduction, disclosure, transmission, publication, broadcast, and posting. Furthermore, LEGO A/S is free to use any ideas, concepts, know-how, or techniques contained in any communication you send to the Site for any purpose whatsoever, including but not limited to developing, manufacturing, and marketing products using such information.

The trademarks, and logos, displayed on the Site, are trademarks of the LEGO Group. Nothing contained on the Site should be construed as granting, by implication, estoppel, or otherwise, any license or right to use any trademark displayed on the Site without the written permission of the LEGO Group or such third party that may own the trademarks displayed on the Site. Regarding use of the trademarks, see the LEGO Group FairPlay Policy.

The LEGO Group has not reviewed all of the sites linked to the Site and is not responsible for the contents of any off-site pages or any other sites linked to the Site. Your linking to any other off-site pages or other sites is at your own risk.

This Site may contain links to other Web sites operated by third parties other than the LEGO Group. Such links are provided for your convenience only. The LEGO Group does not control such Web sites and is not responsible for their content. The fact that this Site contains links to other sites does not mean that the LEGO Group approves of, endorses or recommends those sites, nor does it imply any association with their operators. The LEGO Group disclaims all warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy, legality, reliability or validity of any content on any other site and disclaims all responsibility for any loss, injury, claim, liability or damage of any kind resulting from any third party Web sites or content therein directly or indirectly accessed through links in this Site.