Cookie Declaration
Last Modified: October 29th 2025
Bahasa Malaysia language version here
In the event of any conflict between this English version of the Cookie Declaration and its corresponding Bahasa Malaysia version, the terms of this English version of the Cookie Declaration shall prevail.
Cookies and similar technologies set on LEGO.com
Please find list of cookies and similar technologies (“cookies”) set on the LEGO.com domain. The cookies are either set by LEGO System A/S or selected third parties. Where a third party is joint or independent controller this will be indicated in the “controller” column. Please note that only relevant strictly necessary cookies are set on LEGO.com/kids and around the LEGO.com domain when logged in with a kid’s LEGO Account.
Cookies and personal information
To learn more about cookies, please visit our cookie policy. To learn more about your privacy and how to control your data, please visit our privacy policy.
Necessary Cookies
|Name
|Description
|Set By
|Cookie Vendor
|Controller
|PII Data
|Type
|LEGO.com or LEGO® Insiders App
|LEGO.com Lifetime
New Relic Session ID
Monitors the number of times a user visits in order to determine how the application is performing.
New Relic
New Relic
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Script
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
Adyen Payment Session ID
Unique ID is assigned to a LEGO.com user throughout the payment processing session.
Adyen N.V.
Adyen N.V.
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Beacon
|LEGO.com
|5 days
Adyen Telemetry
Secure payment transactions.
Adyen N.V.
Adyen N.V.
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Pixel
|LEGO.com
|5 days
VIP user identifier
Identifies the user to display their VIP account details to them.
LEGO System A/S
CrowdTwist [Oracle]
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Local storage
|LEGO.com
|14 days
VIP Points awarder
Identifies the user so we can award the member for their actions.
LEGO System A/S
CrowdTwist [Oracle]
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Local storage
|LEGO.com
|14 days
Preferred language Enabler
Identifies the user so content can be displayed in their preferred language.
LEGO System A/S
CrowdTwist [Oracle]
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Local storage
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
Session ID - Recommendation Engine
This drops as a Necessary cookie for site logging/health and rolling out features. When consent is given, it provides the ability to make recommendations based on “in-session” browsing activity (e.g. products/themes viewed and added to cart).
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
Order number (if order is placed during a session)
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
Iovation Fingerprint
Captures and tracks fingerprint information to help guard against fraud. Automated decision-making takes place for the purpose of performing strictly necessary fraud prevention on the LEGO.com domain.
Iovation
Iovation
LEGO System A/S
Yes, captures device information used for the purpose of fraud checking.
Script / Fingerprinting
|LEGO.com
|12 months
Anti-forgery validation token
This cookie, used by the anti-forgery system, is part of a security system that is necessary when using cookie-based authentication. Automated decision-making also takes place for the purpose of performing necessary fraud prevention on the LEGO.com domain.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
Contains GUID
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
Account session identifier
Session identifier that is necessary to manage user sessions in the account system.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
Contains GUID
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
Two-factor authentication
Cookie used to remember client when signing in with two-factor authentication.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
Contains public user ID (PUID) and security stamp.
Persistent
|LEGO.com
|14 days
External login providers Authentication
Authentication cookie from external login providers (Google, Facebook & Twitter) to their LEGO Account.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
Yes, authentication ticket including a claims principal. [referencing information about the user that was logged in].
Persistent
|LEGO.com
|15 mins
Authentication Session identifier
Session identifier for “Flask”, a user/authentication system used on LEGO Ideas.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
Contains GUID
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|30 days
Age verification
If the user selects an age below 18 years, they will be considered as a child.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
Age input
Persistent
|LEGO.com
|30 mins
Waiting room
Cookie set to enable the waiting room in busy periods of traffic to enable LEGO.com to keep functioning.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
Contains User Agent
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|1 hour
Consent unique identifer
Used as a unique identifer for our Consent Management Platform.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
Unique identifer
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|12 months
Salesforce Embedded Chat Browser ID
Provides security protections for our live chat functionality.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|12 months
Salesforce Embedded Chat Proxy Stream
Ensures user requests hit the same Salesforce proxy host to temporarily retrieve content from cache.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|3 hours
Salesforce Embedded Chat Live Agent ID
Captures a unique pseudonymous ID for a specific browser session during chat.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
Salesforce Embedded Chat Live Agent Rejected ID
Remembers the rules set by an admin to hide a chat invite button after a visitor accepts or rejects it. Without the cookie, the button repeatedly appears when triggered.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
Salesforce Embedded Chat Browser Debugging ID
Correlates browser log lines on the backend to aid in debugging.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|12 months
Salesforce Embedded Chat Language
Identifies the language for custom components, surveys, and flows, which support multiple languages.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
User ID
Used to identify users and track the users activity across a domain.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Script
|LEGO.com
|2 years
Session ID
Used to identify if the user is in an active session on a site or if this is a new session for a user (i.e. cookie doesn't exist or has expired).
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Script
|LEGO.com
|30 mins
Server-side user ID
Stores a server-side collector generated unique identifier for a user that is sent with all subsequent tracking event events.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Script
|LEGO.com
|12 months
Analytic Cookies
|Name
|Description
|Set By
|Cookie Vendor
|Controller
|PII Data
|Type
|LEGO.com or LEGO® Insiders App
|LEGO.com Lifetime
Adobe Fall back ID
Used to stitch all users on all other Adobe products.
LEGO System A/S
Adobe Analytics
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Beacon
|LEGO.com
|2 years
Adobe Experience Cloud ID
Identifies unique visitors and differentiates between their visits.
LEGO System A/S
Adobe Analytics
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Beacon
|LEGO.com
|2 years
Adobe Cookie Enabled State
Notes which cookies have been accepted/rejected in order to understand the level of information that can be seen vs reality.
LEGO System A/S
Adobe Analytics
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Beacon
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
Adobe Pageview Page Name
Records the number of times pages have been seen to understand a page’s level of popularity.
LEGO System A/S
Adobe Analytics
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Beacon
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
Medallia DXA Regional Journey Mapper - In session
Enables improvements to streamlined journeys for you as a LEGO.com user, when switching from one regional view to another.
Medallia
Medallia
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Javascript
|LEGO.com
|When browser is closed
Medallia DXA Journey Mapper - Across sessions
Enables improvements to streamlined journeys for you as a LEGO.com user, when switching from one regional view to another.
Medallia
Medallia
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Javascript
|LEGO.com
|1 year
iPerceptions Performance
Improves site performance by minimizing the number of requests.
iPerception
iPerception
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
iPerceptions Browser & Platform Info
Tells us what platform and what browser you are using to display the right information and format (i.e. language, device type, etc.).
iPerception
iPerception
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
iPerceptions Page Viewed
Remembers where you’ve been so you don’t need to search to return to a certain page.
iPerception
iPerception
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
iPerceptions Triggered Messages
Simplifies the user’s visit by managing how many triggered messages they see.
iPerception
iPerception
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
iPerceptions Page Viewed Count
Keeps track of which pages a user has viewed on each visit.
iPerception
iPerception
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
iPerceptions Session ID
Identifies your visit by assigning a Session ID.
iPerception
iPerception
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|Until session ends
Optimizely Session ID
Provides the ability to enter a user into an A/B test experiment to trial new features.
LEGO System A/S
Optimizely
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Session storage
|LEGO.com
|1 hour
lux_id
Monitors the number of times a user visits in order to determine how the application is performing.
SpeedCurve
SpeedCurve
LEGO System A/S
No PII data in cookie
Script
|LEGO.com
|30 mins
LEGO® Marketing Cookies
|Name
|Description
|Set By
|Cookie Vendor
|Controller
|PII Data
|Type
|LEGO.com or LEGO® Insiders App
|LEGO.com Lifetime
Smartlink Unique Identifier Cookie
Recognizes a user and provides a personalized experience, starting with asking for cookie consent.
LEGO System A/S
Vibes
LEGO System A/S
Yes, contains GUID.
Script
|LEGO.com
|1 year
Cross Session ID - Recommendation Engine
Makes recommendations based on previous purchase activity.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
Order number (if order is placed during a session)
Cross-Session Storage
|LEGO.com
|30 days
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Subscriber ID
Unique identifer used as a reference number for the user.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
Identifier
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|7 days
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Email Address
Subscriber email address.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
Email address
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|7 days
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Job ID
The job Identifier related to the email send.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|7 days
Salesforce Marketing Cloud List ID
The list identifier of the subscriber.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|7 days
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Batch ID
A numeric identifier of the batch associated with a triggered email.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|7 days
Salesforce Marketing Cloud URL ID
A unique identifier for the individual URL in a send.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|7 days
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Member ID
Marketing Cloud business unit ID.
Salesforce
Salesforce
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|7 days
Third-Party Marketing Cookies
|Name
|Description
|Set By
|Cookie Vendor
|Controller
|PII Data
|Type
|LEGO.com or LEGO® Insiders App
|LEGO.com Lifetime
Adobe Ad & Experience Cloud ID
Enables ID to sync with third-party sites, such as Adobe, Google, and Facebook for ad targeting, such as suppression retargeting and similar audience targeting.
LEGO System A/S
Adobe Ads
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie.
Beacon
|LEGO.com
|2 years
Adobe Ad Cloud Timestamp ID
Timestamps the user’s visit to the site relative to the last advertising search.
LEGO System A/S
Adobe Ads
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie
Beacon
|LEGO.com
|2 years
Facebook Pixel
Ensures visitors receive only relevant, targeted Facebook ads.
LEGO System A/S and Facebook are independent controllers. The Facebook pixel allows the LEGO Group to track your activity on our website. We use this to measure the effectiveness of our ads, understand and define our audience for ad targeting and to analyze the effectiveness of our website’s conversion channels (e.g. does a visit result in a sale). Facebook acts as a data processor on behalf of LEGO System A/S for the above services. However, Facebook will also use the data collected via the pixel for its own purposes and may compile it with existing data they may have on you. Learn more about Facebook and its privacy policy here: https://www.facebook.com/business/gdpr
Yes, User ID. User agent string and user IP (“Advanced Matching” City, State, Zip Code if present).
Pixel
|LEGO.com
|90 days
Google Ad and Doubleclick (Campaign Manager 360) Tags
Tracks users activity on site & retargeting.
LEGO System A/S and Google LLC are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: Uses this data as a paid service from Google LLC on LEGO.com which is collected upon consent, to show you personalized advertisements while using Alphabet Inc. affiliated sites and services and subsequently enter or re-enter LEGO.com. Google Inc: Collects and uses your personal data upon consent to track page visits on LEGO.com, to be used for retargeting advertisements on Alphabet Inc. affiliated sites and services, and to serve marketing to someone who is similar to you.
No PII in the cookie
Script
|LEGO.com
|18 months
Rakuten: Site visit and user data collector
Stores site visit and user data.
Rakuten
Rakuten
LEGO System A/S and Rakuten are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: Collects and stores your personal information (as an example technical data, cookie data, usage information and geo-location data), which may be used to better personalize your own experiences on your return visits to LEGO.com and/or Rakuten affiliate sites. We may also use this data to identify and attract new audiences that may be similar to you regarding data profile and may enter LEGO.com and/or Rakuten affiliate sites. Rakuten: Collects and stores your personal information (as an example technical data, cookie data, usage information and geo-location data), for personalized or interest-based advertising toward you. They also may use this data to identify and attract new audiences that may be similar to you regarding data profile. For more information, visit Rakuten’s cookie policy: https://rakutenadvertising.com/en-uk/legal-notices/cookie-policy/
Provider-generated unique identifier (random GUID)
Javascript
|LEGO.com
|13 months
Rakuten: Sale conversion tracker
Tracks site visit and user data when a sale is made.
Rakuten
Rakuten
LEGO System A/S and Rakuten are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: We use a unique affiliate click identifier which is set by Rakuten and stored for each new visitor entering LEGO.com who originates from a Rakuten affiliate site and results in a purchase on LEGO.com. This data is used by LEGO.com to reconcile payment for sales conversions directly attributed to Rakuten services. Rakuten: Sets a unique publisher click identifier to be stored and connected to user-specific purchases on LEGO.com. This allows Rakuten to be paid accordingly for “new” affiliate traffic sales.
Provider-generated unique identifier (random GUID)
Javascript
|LEGO.com
|30 days
Rakuten Identifier
Identifies Rakuten users.
Rakuten
Rakuten
LEGO System A/S and Rakuten are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: May use this data to identify Rakuten users from across various affiliate network sites. LEGO.com may use this data upon consent for data analytical and personalization services. Rakuten: Stores and uses your data upon consent to track you as a user across various affiliated network sites, using cross-network ID and search & click ID. This data is used for personalizing advertisements as well as data analytical purposes.
Provider-generated unique identifier (random GUID)
Javascript
|LEGO.com
|13 months
Microsoft Advertising UET
Tracks site activity for retargeting purposes across the internet and activities.
Microsoft (Bing Ads Network)
Microsoft (Bing Ads Network)
LEGO System A/S and Microsoft are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S collects and controls your consented user data in order to segment, target and recruit audiences via marketing communications in the MS Network including both Bing search and MS Ad Display Network. Microsoft uses your consented data for their own marketing purposes. Link to policy: https://about.ads.microsoft.com/en-us/resources/policies/microsoft-advertising-agreement
No PII in the cookie
Script
|LEGO.com
|180 days
Demandbase tag
The Demandbase tag collects information to identify which companies are visiting the website for B2B marketing purposes.
LEGO System A/S
Demandbase
Demandbase and LEGO System A/S
IP address
Javascript
|LEGO.com
|13 months
Rakuten first-party tracker
Unique Site ID to track "Special Offers" (Sign-up events) and "Standard Offers" (Order events) for payment of affiliates. It is set every time a user comes into the Rakuten gateway page if the user enters this page with a siteID= value in the query string.
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
LEGO System A/S
No PII in the cookie.
Cookie
|LEGO.com
|30 days