Cookie Declaration

Last Modified: October 29th 2025

Bahasa Malaysia language version here

In the event of any conflict between this English version of the Cookie Declaration and its corresponding Bahasa Malaysia version, the terms of this English version of the Cookie Declaration shall prevail.

Cookies and similar technologies set on LEGO.com
Please find list of cookies and similar technologies (“cookies”) set on the LEGO.com domain. The cookies are either set by LEGO System A/S or selected third parties. Where a third party is joint or independent controller this will be indicated in the “controller” column. Please note that only relevant strictly necessary cookies are set on LEGO.com/kids and around the LEGO.com domain when logged in with a kid’s LEGO Account.

Cookies and personal information
To learn more about cookies, please visit our cookie policy. To learn more about your privacy and how to control your data, please visit our privacy policy.

NameDescriptionSet ByCookie VendorControllerPII DataTypeLEGO.com or LEGO® Insiders AppLEGO.com Lifetime

New Relic Session ID

Monitors the number of times a user visits in order to determine how the application is performing.

New Relic

New Relic

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Script
LEGO.comUntil session ends

Adyen Payment Session ID

Unique ID is assigned to a LEGO.com user throughout the payment processing session.

Adyen N.V.

Adyen N.V.

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Beacon
LEGO.com5 days

Adyen Telemetry

Secure payment transactions.

Adyen N.V.

Adyen N.V.

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Pixel
LEGO.com5 days

VIP user identifier

Identifies the user to display their VIP account details to them.

LEGO System A/S

CrowdTwist [Oracle]

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Local storage
LEGO.com14 days

VIP Points awarder

Identifies the user so we can award the member for their actions.

LEGO System A/S

CrowdTwist [Oracle]

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Local storage
LEGO.com14 days

Preferred language Enabler

Identifies the user so content can be displayed in their preferred language.

LEGO System A/S

CrowdTwist [Oracle]

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Local storage
LEGO.comUntil session ends

Session ID - Recommendation Engine

This drops as a Necessary cookie for site logging/health and rolling out features. When consent is given, it provides the ability to make recommendations based on “in-session” browsing activity (e.g. products/themes viewed and added to cart).

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

Order number (if order is placed during a session)

Session storage
LEGO.comUntil session ends

Iovation Fingerprint

Captures and tracks fingerprint information to help guard against fraud. Automated decision-making takes place for the purpose of performing strictly necessary fraud prevention on the LEGO.com domain.

Iovation

Iovation

LEGO System A/S

Yes, captures device information used for the purpose of fraud checking.

Script / Fingerprinting
LEGO.com12 months

Anti-forgery validation token

This cookie, used by the anti-forgery system, is part of a security system that is necessary when using cookie-based authentication. Automated decision-making also takes place for the purpose of performing necessary fraud prevention on the LEGO.com domain.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

Contains GUID

Session storage
LEGO.comUntil session ends

Account session identifier

Session identifier that is necessary to manage user sessions in the account system.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

Contains GUID

Session storage
LEGO.comUntil session ends

Two-factor authentication

Cookie used to remember client when signing in with two-factor authentication.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

Contains public user ID (PUID) and security stamp.

Persistent
LEGO.com14 days

External login providers Authentication

Authentication cookie from external login providers (Google, Facebook & Twitter) to their LEGO Account.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

Yes, authentication ticket including a claims principal. [referencing information about the user that was logged in].

Persistent
LEGO.com15 mins

Authentication Session identifier

Session identifier for “Flask”, a user/authentication system used on LEGO Ideas.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

Contains GUID

Session storage
LEGO.com30 days

Age verification

If the user selects an age below 18 years, they will be considered as a child.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

Age input

Persistent
LEGO.com30 mins

Waiting room

Cookie set to enable the waiting room in busy periods of traffic to enable LEGO.com to keep functioning.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

Contains User Agent

Cookie
LEGO.com1 hour

Consent unique identifer

Used as a unique identifer for our Consent Management Platform.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

Unique identifer

Cookie
LEGO.com12 months

Salesforce Embedded Chat Browser ID

Provides security protections for our live chat functionality.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.com12 months

Salesforce Embedded Chat Proxy Stream

Ensures user requests hit the same Salesforce proxy host to temporarily retrieve content from cache.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.com3 hours

Salesforce Embedded Chat Live Agent ID

Captures a unique pseudonymous ID for a specific browser session during chat.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.comUntil session ends

Salesforce Embedded Chat Live Agent Rejected ID

Remembers the rules set by an admin to hide a chat invite button after a visitor accepts or rejects it. Without the cookie, the button repeatedly appears when triggered.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.comUntil session ends

Salesforce Embedded Chat Browser Debugging ID

Correlates browser log lines on the backend to aid in debugging.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.com12 months

Salesforce Embedded Chat Language

Identifies the language for custom components, surveys, and flows, which support multiple languages.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.comUntil session ends

User ID

Used to identify users and track the users activity across a domain.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Script
LEGO.com2 years

Session ID

Used to identify if the user is in an active session on a site or if this is a new session for a user (i.e. cookie doesn't exist or has expired).

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Script
LEGO.com30 mins

Server-side user ID

Stores a server-side collector generated unique identifier for a user that is sent with all subsequent tracking event events.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Script
LEGO.com12 months
NameDescriptionSet ByCookie VendorControllerPII DataTypeLEGO.com or LEGO® Insiders AppLEGO.com Lifetime

Adobe Fall back ID

Used to stitch all users on all other Adobe products.

LEGO System A/S

Adobe Analytics

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Beacon
LEGO.com2 years

Adobe Experience Cloud ID

Identifies unique visitors and differentiates between their visits.

LEGO System A/S

Adobe Analytics

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Beacon
LEGO.com2 years

Adobe Cookie Enabled State

Notes which cookies have been accepted/rejected in order to understand the level of information that can be seen vs reality.

LEGO System A/S

Adobe Analytics

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Beacon
LEGO.comUntil session ends

Adobe Pageview Page Name

Records the number of times pages have been seen to understand a page’s level of popularity.

LEGO System A/S

Adobe Analytics

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Beacon
LEGO.comUntil session ends

Medallia DXA Regional Journey Mapper - In session

Enables improvements to streamlined journeys for you as a LEGO.com user, when switching from one regional view to another.

Medallia

Medallia

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Javascript
LEGO.comWhen browser is closed

Medallia DXA Journey Mapper - Across sessions

Enables improvements to streamlined journeys for you as a LEGO.com user, when switching from one regional view to another.

Medallia

Medallia

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Javascript
LEGO.com1 year

iPerceptions Performance

Improves site performance by minimizing the number of requests.

iPerception

iPerception

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Session storage
LEGO.comUntil session ends

iPerceptions Browser & Platform Info

Tells us what platform and what browser you are using to display the right information and format (i.e. language, device type, etc.).

iPerception

iPerception

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Session storage
LEGO.comUntil session ends

iPerceptions Page Viewed

Remembers where you’ve been so you don’t need to search to return to a certain page.

iPerception

iPerception

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Session storage
LEGO.comUntil session ends

iPerceptions Triggered Messages

Simplifies the user’s visit by managing how many triggered messages they see.

iPerception

iPerception

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Session storage
LEGO.comUntil session ends

iPerceptions Page Viewed Count

Keeps track of which pages a user has viewed on each visit.

iPerception

iPerception

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Session storage
LEGO.comUntil session ends

iPerceptions Session ID

Identifies your visit by assigning a Session ID.

iPerception

iPerception

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Session storage
LEGO.comUntil session ends

Optimizely Session ID

Provides the ability to enter a user into an A/B test experiment to trial new features.

LEGO System A/S

Optimizely

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Session storage
LEGO.com1 hour

lux_id

Monitors the number of times a user visits in order to determine how the application is performing.

SpeedCurve

SpeedCurve

LEGO System A/S

No PII data in cookie

Script
LEGO.com30 mins
NameDescriptionSet ByCookie VendorControllerPII DataTypeLEGO.com or LEGO® Insiders AppLEGO.com Lifetime

Smartlink Unique Identifier Cookie

Recognizes a user and provides a personalized experience, starting with asking for cookie consent.

LEGO System A/S

Vibes

LEGO System A/S

Yes, contains GUID.

Script
LEGO.com1 year

Cross Session ID - Recommendation Engine

Makes recommendations based on previous purchase activity.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

Order number (if order is placed during a session)

Cross-Session Storage
LEGO.com30 days

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Subscriber ID

Unique identifer used as a reference number for the user.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

Identifier

Cookie
LEGO.com7 days

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Email Address

Subscriber email address.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

Email address

Cookie
LEGO.com7 days

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Job ID

The job Identifier related to the email send.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.com7 days

Salesforce Marketing Cloud List ID

The list identifier of the subscriber.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.com7 days

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Batch ID

A numeric identifier of the batch associated with a triggered email.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.com7 days

Salesforce Marketing Cloud URL ID

A unique identifier for the individual URL in a send.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.com7 days

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Member ID

Marketing Cloud business unit ID.

Salesforce

Salesforce

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie

Cookie
LEGO.com7 days
NameDescriptionSet ByCookie VendorControllerPII DataTypeLEGO.com or LEGO® Insiders AppLEGO.com Lifetime

Adobe Ad & Experience Cloud ID

Enables ID to sync with third-party sites, such as Adobe, Google, and Facebook for ad targeting, such as suppression retargeting and similar audience targeting.

LEGO System A/S

Adobe Ads

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie.

Beacon
LEGO.com2 years

Adobe Ad Cloud Timestamp ID

Timestamps the user’s visit to the site relative to the last advertising search.

LEGO System A/S

Adobe Ads

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie
Beacon
LEGO.com2 years

Facebook Pixel

Ensures visitors receive only relevant, targeted Facebook ads.

Facebook

Facebook

LEGO System A/S and Facebook are independent controllers. The Facebook pixel allows the LEGO Group to track your activity on our website. We use this to measure the effectiveness of our ads, understand and define our audience for ad targeting and to analyze the effectiveness of our website’s conversion channels (e.g. does a visit result in a sale). Facebook acts as a data processor on behalf of LEGO System A/S for the above services. However, Facebook will also use the data collected via the pixel for its own purposes and may compile it with existing data they may have on you. Learn more about Facebook and its privacy policy here: https://www.facebook.com/business/gdpr

Yes, User ID. User agent string and user IP (“Advanced Matching” City, State, Zip Code if present).

Pixel
LEGO.com90 days

Google Ad and Doubleclick (Campaign Manager 360) Tags

Tracks users activity on site & retargeting.

Google

Google

LEGO System A/S and Google LLC are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: Uses this data as a paid service from Google LLC on LEGO.com which is collected upon consent, to show you personalized advertisements while using Alphabet Inc. affiliated sites and services and subsequently enter or re-enter LEGO.com. Google Inc: Collects and uses your personal data upon consent to track page visits on LEGO.com, to be used for retargeting advertisements on Alphabet Inc. affiliated sites and services, and to serve marketing to someone who is similar to you.

No PII in the cookie

Script
LEGO.com18 months

Rakuten: Site visit and user data collector

Stores site visit and user data.

Rakuten

Rakuten

LEGO System A/S and Rakuten are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: Collects and stores your personal information (as an example technical data, cookie data, usage information and geo-location data), which may be used to better personalize your own experiences on your return visits to LEGO.com and/or Rakuten affiliate sites. We may also use this data to identify and attract new audiences that may be similar to you regarding data profile and may enter LEGO.com and/or Rakuten affiliate sites. Rakuten: Collects and stores your personal information (as an example technical data, cookie data, usage information and geo-location data), for personalized or interest-based advertising toward you. They also may use this data to identify and attract new audiences that may be similar to you regarding data profile. For more information, visit Rakuten’s cookie policy: https://rakutenadvertising.com/en-uk/legal-notices/cookie-policy/

Provider-generated unique identifier (random GUID)

Javascript
LEGO.com13 months

Rakuten: Sale conversion tracker

Tracks site visit and user data when a sale is made.

Rakuten

Rakuten

LEGO System A/S and Rakuten are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: We use a unique affiliate click identifier which is set by Rakuten and stored for each new visitor entering LEGO.com who originates from a Rakuten affiliate site and results in a purchase on LEGO.com. This data is used by LEGO.com to reconcile payment for sales conversions directly attributed to Rakuten services. Rakuten: Sets a unique publisher click identifier to be stored and connected to user-specific purchases on LEGO.com. This allows Rakuten to be paid accordingly for “new” affiliate traffic sales.

Provider-generated unique identifier (random GUID)

Javascript
LEGO.com30 days

Rakuten Identifier

Identifies Rakuten users.

Rakuten

Rakuten

LEGO System A/S and Rakuten are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S: May use this data to identify Rakuten users from across various affiliate network sites. LEGO.com may use this data upon consent for data analytical and personalization services. Rakuten: Stores and uses your data upon consent to track you as a user across various affiliated network sites, using cross-network ID and search & click ID. This data is used for personalizing advertisements as well as data analytical purposes.

Provider-generated unique identifier (random GUID)

Javascript
LEGO.com13 months

Microsoft Advertising UET

Tracks site activity for retargeting purposes across the internet and activities.

Microsoft (Bing Ads Network)

Microsoft (Bing Ads Network)

LEGO System A/S and Microsoft are independent controllers. LEGO System A/S collects and controls your consented user data in order to segment, target and recruit audiences via marketing communications in the MS Network including both Bing search and MS Ad Display Network. Microsoft uses your consented data for their own marketing purposes. Link to policy: https://about.ads.microsoft.com/en-us/resources/policies/microsoft-advertising-agreement

No PII in the cookie
Script
LEGO.com180 days

Demandbase tag

The Demandbase tag collects information to identify which companies are visiting the website for B2B marketing purposes.

LEGO System A/S

Demandbase

Demandbase and LEGO System A/S

IP address

Javascript
LEGO.com13 months

Rakuten first-party tracker

Unique Site ID to track "Special Offers" (Sign-up events) and "Standard Offers" (Order events) for payment of affiliates. It is set every time a user comes into the Rakuten gateway page if the user enters this page with a siteID= value in the query string.

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

LEGO System A/S

No PII in the cookie.

Cookie
LEGO.com30 days