Privacy Policy including input updates

Privacy Policy

Last Modified: May 25, 2026

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: DATA PRIVACY LAW AND YOUR DIGITAL RIGHTS What is this Policy all about? Welcome to our Privacy Policy! It’s great that you’d like to know more about how we keep your information safe. This policy will give you information about how we look after your personal data when you visit or use our services or our applications (apps). The Privacy Policy also tells you about your privacy rights and how the law protects you. Finally, this Privacy Policy covers both our online and offline data collection activities, including personal data that we may collect through our various channels such as websites, apps, third-party social networks, retail stores, points of sales and events. This is our overall Privacy Policy. For some jurisdictions, additional country/state specific provisions apply. If you are from the United States, you should also review our Important Information for U.S. Residents notice and U.S. State Privacy Rights addendum for information related to U.S. state privacy laws. In other words, if you’re looking for more information on how we collect, store, use and share your personal data, this is the place for you! Who is responsible for your personal data? The LEGO Group is made up by several different legal entities spread around the world. You can read more about the LEGO Group here https://www.LEGO.com/aboutus. This Privacy Policy is issued on behalf of all the companies in the LEGO Group where LEGO System A/S is the data controller (the one responsible and in charge of the data), or where you contract directly with a local LEGO Group entity, that LEGO Group entity is the data controller, solely in relation to that contract. For the purposes of this Privacy Policy when we use ‘we’, ‘us’ or ‘our’ in this Policy, we are talking about LEGO System A/S and the local LEGO Group entity which you contract directly with. We have appointed a data protection officer (‘DPO’) who is responsible for overseeing questions in relation to this Privacy Policy. If you have any questions about this Policy, please contact us. You can also send a letter to the DPO at: LEGO System A/S

Aastvej 1,

7190 Billund,

Denmark

Att: DPO Please include your name and country to which your inquiry relates. We will generally respond within 30 days, unless a shorter response time is mandated under your country of residence’s privacy laws, in which case we respect that response time. If we change the way we handle your personal data, we will update this Privacy Policy. We reserve the right to make changes to our practices and this Privacy Policy at any time, so please check back frequently to see any updates or changes to our Privacy Policy. Your privacy rights Depending on where you reside, as a data subject you may have the following rights in respect of the personal data we hold on you: Request access to your personal data. You have a right to access the personal data we are keeping about you. In many cases this information is already present to you in your online services from us. Your right to access may, however, be restricted by legislation, protection of other persons’ privacy and consideration for the business practices of the LEGO Group, know-how, business secrets and internal assessments.

Request correction of incorrect or incomplete data. If the data we have pertaining to you are incorrect or incomplete, you are entitled to have the data corrected, with the restrictions that follow from legislation.

Request erasure. You have the right to request deletion of your data when:

the personal data are no longer necessary in relation to the purposes for which they were collected or otherwise processed;

you withdraw your consent to the processing and there is no other legitimate reason for processing;

you object to the processing and there is no justified reason for continuing the processing;

or the processing is unlawful Please note that, in certain circumstances, we may be required to retain some of your personal data after you have requested deletion to satisfy our legal or contractual obligations. We may also be permitted by applicable laws to retain some of your personal data to satisfy our business needs. Limitation of processing of personal data. If you contest the correctness of the data which we have registered about you or lawfulness of processing, or if you have objected to the processing of the data in accordance with your right to object, you may request us to restrict the processing of this data. The processing will be restricted to storage only, until the correctness of the data can be established, or it can be checked whether our legitimate interests override your interests. Even when processing of your data has been restricted as described above, the LEGO Group may process your data in other ways if this is necessary to enforce a legal claim or to process previously collected data if you have earlier given your consent.

Object to processing based on our legitimate interest. You can always object to the processing of personal data about you which is based on legitimate interest. If we are processing your data for direct marketing and profiling in connection to such marketing, your objection will always be sustained. For objections to processing for other purposes, we will conduct a legitimate interest balancing test and consider whether to support your objection.

Data portability. You have a right to receive personal data that you have provided to us in a machine-readable format. This right applies to personal data processed only by automated means and on the basis of consent or of fulfilling a contract.

Other rights. You have the right to lodge a complaint with The Danish Data Protection Agency, if you are dissatisfied with the way we process your personal data. You will find the Danish Data Protection Agency’s contact information at www.datatilsynet.dk. If you are in a jurisdiction outside of Denmark, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a data protection or other competent authority in the country where you reside. You can contact us for more details. If you have any questions about this Policy, or if you wish to make a complaint about our handling of your personal data, please contact us. If you are a U.S. resident, please visit our U.S. State Privacy Rights addendum to learn about rights that may be available to you under U.S. state privacy laws.

SECTION 2: PERSONAL DATA What personal data does the LEGO Group collect? Personal data is any information about a person from which that person can be identified. We may collect, use, store and transfer different kinds of personal data about you which we have grouped together as follows: Identity Data includes first name, last name, username or similar unique identifier, marital status, title, date of birth and gender.

includes first name, last name, username or similar unique identifier, marital status, title, date of birth and gender. Contact Data includes billing address, delivery address, email address and telephone numbers or similar contact data.

includes billing address, delivery address, email address and telephone numbers or similar contact data. Financial Data includes bank account and payment card details.

includes bank account and payment card details. Transaction Data includes details about payments to and from you and other details of products and services you have purchased from us (or in case of www.bricklink.com, from us or others on the BrickLink ® platform), services requested by you as well as rewards and/or benefits requested or used by you.

includes details about payments to and from you and other details of products and services you have purchased from us (or in case of www.bricklink.com, from us or others on the BrickLink platform), services requested by you as well as rewards and/or benefits requested or used by you. Seller Verification Data (if you chose to participate in our online marketplace on BrickLink) includes government-issued identification and company registration documents required for the new seller verification procedure.

(if you chose to participate in our online marketplace on BrickLink) includes government-issued identification and company registration documents required for the new seller verification procedure. Technical Data includes internet protocol (IP) address, your login data, browser type and version, time zone setting and location, browser plug-in types and versions, operating system and platform, user ID, MAC ID and other technology on the devices you use to access this website, application or digital experience.

includes internet protocol (IP) address, your login data, browser type and version, time zone setting and location, browser plug-in types and versions, operating system and platform, user ID, MAC ID and other technology on the devices you use to access this website, application or digital experience. Profile Data includes your username and password, your interests.

includes your username and password, your interests. Usage Data includes information about how you use our website, products and services and error reports.

includes information about how you use our website, products and services and error reports. Marketing and Communications Data includes your preferences in receiving marketing from us and our third parties, interests and participation in sweepstakes and other prize competitions and your communication preferences.

includes your preferences in receiving marketing from us and our third parties, interests and participation in sweepstakes and other prize competitions and your communication preferences. Social Media Data includes information about your interactions with us on social media platforms (for example, where you like or comment on our posts, or tag us in a comment), as well as your feedback and comments in relation to our brand that you publish on public pages on social media platforms. We also collect details from your publicly available profile on the relevant social media platform such as your handle, profile image and demographic data such as age and gender.

includes information about your interactions with us on social media platforms (for example, where you like or comment on our posts, or tag us in a comment), as well as your feedback and comments in relation to our brand that you publish on public pages on social media platforms. We also collect details from your publicly available profile on the relevant social media platform such as your handle, profile image and demographic data such as age and gender. Tracking Data including data about what pages you visited prior to landing on our websites or where you travelled after visiting our website as well as how you interacted with emails or other messages sent to you by us (e.g., if you deleted or opened the email), or clicked on an advertisement about our products or services on social media or other platforms).

including data about what pages you visited prior to landing on our websites or where you travelled after visiting our website as well as how you interacted with emails or other messages sent to you by us (e.g., if you deleted or opened the email), or clicked on an advertisement about our products or services on social media or other platforms). Reviews and Feedback Data includes public ratings and reviews between 1) buyers and sellers on the BrickLink marketplace which are associated with respective accounts and available to other visitors, 2) product and services reviews and ratings on LEGO.com sites and LEGOLAND ® Discovery Center and LEGO ® Discovery Center websites, which are associated with respective accounts and available to other users and visitors, as well as 3) other data collected via discussion panels, user research and LEGO events.

includes public ratings and reviews between 1) buyers and sellers on the BrickLink marketplace which are associated with respective accounts and available to other visitors, 2) product and services reviews and ratings on LEGO.com sites and LEGOLAND Discovery Center and Discovery Center websites, which are associated with respective accounts and available to other users and visitors, as well as 3) other data collected via discussion panels, user research and LEGO events. Dispute Data includes private transaction-related disputes submitted by buyers and sellers, including all communication and records of actions regarding these disputes.

includes private transaction-related disputes submitted by buyers and sellers, including all communication and records of actions regarding these disputes. Forum Data includes information posted to communities such as, e.g., Ambassador Network, BrickLink Forums and Gallery, which is considered public information. We also collect, use and share Aggregated Data such as statistical or demographic data for any purpose. Aggregated Data could be derived from your personal data but is not considered personal data because this data will not directly or indirectly reveal your identity. For example, we may aggregate your Usage Data to calculate the percentage of users accessing a specific website feature. However, if we combine or connect Aggregated Data with your personal data so that it can directly or indirectly identify you, we treat the combined data as personal data which will be used in accordance with this Privacy Policy. We use Pseudonymized Data in order to minimize the privacy impact to you. Pseudonymization is a method that replaces or removes information in the dataset that identifies an individual but permits a data controller or third party to re-identify the personal data with reasonable effort. It is important to be aware that unlike anonymization, pseudonymization does not remove all identifying information from the data but reduces the linkability of a dataset with the identity of an individual. We do not proactively collect any Special Categories of Personal Data about you (this includes details about your race or ethnicity, religious or philosophical beliefs, sex life, sexual orientation, political opinions, trade union membership, information about your health, or genetic information, biometric data for identification purposes, or information about criminal convictions and offences). However, when you visit, or engage with us when planning a visit, to LEGO Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND Discovery Centers, you may decide to share some Special Categories of Personal Data such as dietary requirements or accessibility needs so that we can provide you with the best experience. If you fail to provide necessary personal data to us (we will let you know when this is the case, for example, by making this information clear in our registration forms), we may not be able to provide you with our goods and/or services. How does the LEGO Group collect personal data from you? We collect personal data from the following sources: Websites includes any websites operated by or for the LEGO Group, including sites that we operate under our own domains/URLs and mini-sites that we run on third-party social networks such as Facebook.

includes any websites operated by or for the LEGO Group, including sites that we operate under our own domains/URLs and mini-sites that we run on third-party social networks such as Facebook. Mobile games/apps includes mobile games or applications operated by or for the LEGO Group, such as smartphone apps.

includes mobile games or applications operated by or for the LEGO Group, such as smartphone apps. App-Connected Toys includes toys that connect to an app via a wireless protocol or cable made by or for the LEGO Group.

includes toys that connect to an app via a wireless protocol or cable made by or for the LEGO Group. E-mail, text and other electronic messages includes electronic communications between you and the LEGO Group.

includes electronic communications between you and the LEGO Group. Customer Service includes calls or online chats with our Customer Service personnel.

includes calls or online chats with our Customer Service personnel. Retail stores includes stores managed by or for the LEGO Group.

includes stores managed by or for the LEGO Group. LEGO Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND Discovery Centers .

and . Online registration forms includes LEGO Insiders account/LEGO account registration, LEGO Magazine subscriptions and BrickLink seller verification procedures.

includes LEGO Insiders account/LEGO account registration, LEGO Magazine subscriptions and BrickLink seller verification procedures. Offline registration forms includes printed registration and similar forms that we collect via, for example, postal mail, in-store demos, contests and other promotions, or events.

includes printed registration and similar forms that we collect via, for example, postal mail, in-store demos, contests and other promotions, or events. Online consumer contests, surveys and sweepstakes .

. Our LEGO Insiders program including your activities within the program.

including your activities within the program. Research in which you and/or your children may participate, both in person and online.

in which you and/or your children may participate, both in person and online. Review and Feedback functionalities on our websites, forums, applications, or in our stores or attractions that you chose to make or participate in. Personal data the LEGO Group may collect from third parties We may receive personal data about you from various third parties and public sources as set out below: Technical Data from the following parties:

from the following parties: analytics providers;

advertising networks; and

search information providers.

Contact, Financial and Transaction Data from providers of technical, payment and delivery services.

from providers of technical, payment and delivery services. Identity and Contact Data from data brokers or aggregators.

from data brokers or aggregators. Identity and Contact Data from publicly available sources.

from publicly available sources. Identity, Contact and Login Data from third parties whom you have instructed to share data with us (for example, to sign in to your LEGO account using a third-party game or social media service like Epic Games or Facebook).

from third parties whom you have instructed to share data with us (for example, to sign in to your LEGO account using a third-party game or social media service like Epic Games or Facebook). Identity, Contact and Transaction Data from retail and entertainment partners such as Merlin Entertainments, BrickLink marketplace sellers and buyers (including public reviews and feedback), LEGOLAND Discovery Centers, LEGO Discovery Centers and LEGO Certified Store partners.

from retail and entertainment partners such as Merlin Entertainments, BrickLink marketplace sellers and buyers (including public reviews and feedback), LEGOLAND Discovery Centers, LEGO Discovery Centers and LEGO Certified Store partners. Tracking Data from third-party platforms such as social media platforms or search engines or websites such as partner websites or applications.

from third-party platforms such as social media platforms or search engines or websites such as partner websites or applications. Social Media Data from social media platforms. We receive this information through our third-party insights provider.

from social media platforms. We receive this information through our third-party insights provider. Review and Feedback data which we may receive from third party review syndications or other third parties.

data which we may receive from third party review syndications or other third parties. Identity and Contact Data from family members or legal guardians. How does the LEGO Group use your personal data? Purposes and legal bases for processing LEGO ® apps, app-connected toys and online channels What you do What we collect Why we collect it/how we use it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Use a LEGO ® app, app connected toys or online channels. Technical Data

Usage Data

Tracking Data

Transaction Data

Identity Data

Profile Data

Reviews and Feedback Data

Forum Data

Marketing & Communications Data

Additionally, some of the above Data is collected using cookies on our apps, app-connected toys or websites. See Section 3 of this Policy or our Cookie Policy

If you want to set up a LEGO ® Insiders account/LEGO account (LEGO account) for use on our apps and online channels, we process certain Identity Data, Contact Data and Profile Data, which is provided by you when signing up for a LEGO Insiders Account/LEGO account or editing your profile. To optimize the user experience and the functionality of our apps, app-connected toys and online channels.

To deliver tailored marketing, including retargeting, for users above the age of majority.

To measure the effectiveness of our marketing on third-party platforms for users above the age of majority.

For users above the age of majority, to deliver a tailored website content and experiences based on the data we have about you

To improve and tailor your experience on our apps, websites and services (like the LEGO Insiders program, www.bricklink.com and www.LEGO.com).

To ensure that content from our apps and websites is optimized for you and for your computer or device.

To allow you to participate in interactive features when you choose to do so.

To help you setup a LEGO Insiders account/LEGO account.

To verify and document that the creator of a LEGO Insiders account/LEGO account is not a child under the age of digital consent.

To be able to generate statistics and insights based on Aggregated Data to understand the health of our business and measuring the effectiveness of our advertising campaigns and promotions.

To give adult users relevant marketing both when engaging with us in our own channels as well as via third-party channels (e.g., social media, search sites, market places).

To find/recruit potential new customers that look like our current customers.

To detect and respond to cybersecurity events targeting customer accounts, including to prevent fraud and abuse and to reduce risks of account takeovers and/or data breaches.

To enable community features including forums, reviews and user-generated content.

To share reviews and feedback made on our sites with third parties for publication on third-party websites or platforms. Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, in connection with our use of cookies (to the extent such consent is provided).

Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, in connection with delivering a tailored website experience.

Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, for sharing your personal data with third-party platforms for the purpose of remarketing, look-alike, suppression and attribution activities.

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR. Our legitimate interest is to be able to optimize and improve our apps and online channels, to be as relevant to our adult consumers as possible in our marketing efforts both in our own channels as well as in third-party channels; to ensure that our apps, app-connected toys and websites are running smoothly for consumers.

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR. Our legitimate interest in being able to respond timely to privacy and safety threats relating to use of our customers’ accounts.

Performance of contract (Art. 6(1)(b) of GDPR) – Where posting a review is part of the service we provide (as the case is when we provide free product, service or attraction entrance in exchange for a review), processing the review is necessary to perform that contract; or

Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1)(f) of GDPR) – We and our trading partners have a legitimate interest in providing a forum for consumer feedback and transparent product, services and attraction evaluation and enable our LEGO community and forums to thrive and for us to receive feedback to improve our business.

Order fulfillment What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Place an order with us or with a third party seller on the BrickLink ® marketplace. Identity Data and Contact Data

Transaction Data

Financial Data

Dispute Data

If you want to set up a LEGO ® Insiders account/LEGO account (LEGO account) for use on our apps and online channels, we process certain Identity Data, Contact Data and Profile Data, which is provided by you when signing up for a LEGO Insiders account or editing your profile.

Insiders account/LEGO account (LEGO account) for use on our apps and online channels, we process certain Identity Data, Contact Data and Profile Data, which is provided by you when signing up for a LEGO Insiders account or editing your profile. Transaction Data

Technical Data

Marketing and Communications Data To fulfill the purchasing agreement made with you, which includes processing and shipping your orders and administering your rights to return goods or file a complaint.

To be compliant with legislation concerning e.g., product recalls, bookkeeping and consumer rights.

To know who our shoppers are.

To allow you to store your Payment Data, Identity Data and Contact Data or similar for ease of future purchases or interactions with us.

To conduct fraud prevention activities.

To send you marketing messages. Performance of a contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, in relation to our mutual purchasing agreement.

Legal obligation, art. 6(1)(c), GDPR, in relation to our compliance with legislation concerning e.g., product recalls, bookkeeping and consumer rights.

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR. Our legitimate interest in knowing our shoppers and providing them with a seamless shopping experience.

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR. Our legitimate interest is to prevent fraudulent activities in connection with purchases made on our websites.

Consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR – for sending you marketing messages.

Customer support What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Interact with our customer support functions including via our chatbot Identity Data

Contact Data

Transaction Data

Usage Data

Technical Data and Information about technical issues

Product questions/complaints

Social Media Data and other feedback (e.g., relayed via our communication channels)

Reviews and Feedback Data

Dispute Data

Seller Verification Data

General questions

Other information or content regarding the reason for your inquiry To provide you with support.

To locate orders or send you replacements.

To gain insights on how we can improve our products and services and attractions.

To act according to applicable law and regulatory standards in responding to consumer complaints.

To fulfill the agreement we have made with your regarding your purchase from us.

To provide you with a chatbot as part of our customer service. Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR.

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR. Our legitimate interest is to optimize our customer services and products, and to provide excellent support to our customers.

Legal obligation, art. 6(1)(c), GDPR, in connection to our compliance with legislation.

Performance of a contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, in relation to our mutual purchasing agreement.

Digital Marketing communications (e.g., email, SMS, push messages in app messages or similar direct electronic marketing) What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Consented to one or more of our digital marketing communications in countries where opt-in consent is legally required.

Have not opted out of receiving one or more of our digital marketing communications. Marketing and Communications Data

Necessary Identity Data

Information about which type of marketing communication you open and how you engage with the content, including Tracking Data and Usage Data. To be able to deliver our relevant digital marketing communications to you.

To run internal statistics and gain insights and to optimize and tailor both the content and delivery of our communications newsletter to those who want to receive it.

To give you relevant marketing based on your interests and preferences both when engaging with us in our own LEGO ® branded channels as well as via third-party channels (e.g., social media, search sites, market places).

branded channels as well as via third-party channels (e.g., social media, search sites, market places). To find/recruit potential new customers that look like our current customers (‘look-alike’) or ensure that our current customers are not targeted with irrelevant marketing messages (‘suppression’). Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, which is provided upon your subscription to the marketing communication.

Our legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in understanding our marketing effectiveness outside our own channels (e.g., via social media, search engines or market places).

Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, to allow us to target you with personalized marketing outside of our own branded channels (e.g., via social media, search engines or market places).

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR. Our legitimate interest in providing you with relevant content of your marketing message based on aggregated insights from shoppers and users on our website.

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR. Our legitimate interest is to get statistics for internal use to improve our products and services.

Printed marketing including catalogs and newsletters and other print marketing What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Shopped on our website.

Not opted out of receiving printed marketing from us.

Actively requested to receive a LEGO ® catalog.

catalog. Allow a third-party data broker to send you marketing information via regular mail. Marketing and Communications Data

Necessary Identity and Contact Data

Transaction and Usage Data To send you our postal marketing including catalogs.

To share with our third-party data brokers and data aggregators to ensure you are not being sent a LEGO Catalog or other LEGO printed marketing from both of us at the same time (also called data suppression) or forward your opt-out request to them (where they are data controllers of your personal data).

Based on aggregated data, understand the relevance and effectiveness of our marketing towards you to find new customers that are similar to you. Our legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in sending you printed marketing containing similar products to what you have purchased or browsed (allowing you subsequently to opt out).

Our legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in sending you the printed marketing including catalogs you have expressly requested from us.

Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, to allow us to use other data we have about you to specifically tailor the content of the printed marketing including catalogs we send to you.

Our legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in ensuring a good LEGO brand experience.

Our legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in understanding the general marketing effectiveness of our printed marketing overall

Our legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in using your data to better understand the characteristics and preferences of our existing customers and use that to find new customers similar to you.

Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, to allow us to use other data we have about you to specifically tailor the content of the printed marketing including catalogs we send to you.

LEGO ® Insiders account/LEGO account/administration and statistics & insights What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Sign up for and use a LEGO ® Insiders account/LEGO account. We process certain Identity Data, Contact Data and Profile Data, which is given by you when signing up for a LEGO ® Insiders account/LEGO account or editing your profile.

Insiders account/LEGO account or editing your profile. Information about your LEGO Insiders card number.

Transaction Data if you have utilized your LEGO Insiders membership/LEGO account in connection with purchases.

Information collected using cookies (to the extent you have consented to the use of cookies) including Technical Data, Tracking Data and Usage Data. For us to be able to administer your LEGO Insiders membership/LEGO account and provide you with access to LEGO Insiders membership/LEGO account benefits.

For us to be able to communicate with you about your LEGO Insiders membership.

To see how you have earned and spent your LEGO Insiders points.

To create a tailored experience when you are logged in to your LEGO Insiders account/LEGO account, which includes to show products we think you may like.

To generate statistics and insights based on Aggregated Data to improve the LEGO Insiders program and to create more value for our shoppers, consumers, as well as BrickLink ® users, who sign up. For instance, this includes to improve future rewards selection and policy changes of the LEGO Insiders program. We do this to be able to assess and optimize the health of the LEGO Insiders program/BrickLink services and to administer, develop and market the program.

users, who sign up. For instance, this includes to improve future rewards selection and policy changes of the LEGO Insiders program. We do this to be able to assess and optimize the health of the LEGO Insiders program/BrickLink services and to administer, develop and market the program. To give you relevant marketing based on your interests and preferences both when engaging with us in our own LEGO branded channels as well as via third-party channels (e.g., social media, search sites, marketplaces).

To find/recruit potential new customers that look like our current customers (‘look-alike’) or ensure that our current customers are not targeted with irrelevant marketing messages (‘suppression’). Performance of a contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, which is our agreement with you about your LEGO Insiders account.

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR. Our legitimate interest is to provide you with relevant information when using our platforms.

Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, in connection with our use of cookies (to the extent such consent is provided).

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in connection with generating statistics and insights based on Aggregated Data.

Our legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in using your data to better understand the characteristics and preferences of our existing customers and use that to find new customers that are similar to you.

Our legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in understanding our marketing effectiveness outside our own channels (e.g., via social media, search engines or market places).

Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, to allow us to share your data with third parties to target you with relevant marketing content outside of our own channels (remarketing or suppression) or find others like you to serve such marketing content to (‘look-alike’) e.g., via social media, search engines or marketplaces.

LEGO ® Insiders account/LEGO account personalized experience and marketing What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Use your LEGO ® Insiders account/LEGO account while having provided us with your consent give you relevant content and experiences. Transaction Data, Tracking Data and Transaction Data if you have utilized your LEGO Insiders membership/LEGO account in connection with purchases, which includes information about which webpages you are browsing on LEGO.com and which products you are clicking on when you are logged into your LEGO Insiders account/LEGO account.

Information about which emails or other marketing messages you open and click.

Information collected using cookies (to the extent you have consented to the use of cookies) including Technical Data, Tracking Data and Usage Data.

Information about which contests or sweepstakes you participate in.

Information about which products you have registered in your LEGO Insiders account. For us to be able to automatically tailor our marketing and your experiences to you and your personal interests from predicting your preferences based on your personal information, including information relating to balances of Insiders points, LEGO Insiders point redemption history, LEGO Insiders member activity, purchase history, product preferences, online browsing cookie data (if opted into separately), your location data and any other information connected to your LEGO Insiders account. Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, in connection with advanced analytics. Your consent can be provided by opting in when creating a LEGO Insiders account or by opting in on your LEGO Insiders account page.

Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, in connection with personalization flow on LEGO.com.

Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, in connection with our use of cookies (to the extent such consent is provided).

Contests, sweepstakes, marketing and other promotions What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Enter a contest or sweepstake or receive communication from us about contests, sweepstakes, campaigns or promotions. Identity Data

Contact Data

Social Media Data To administer contests and sweepstakes.

To generate statistics and insights based on Aggregated Data for us to establish the health of our business and of our campaigns and promotions.

To contact you if you win a prize.

Fulfill regulatory requirements. Performance of a contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, which is our agreement with you about the terms of the contest or sweepstake.

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in connection with generating statistics and insights based on Aggregated Data and in connection with contacting you if you win a prize.

Legal obligation, art. 6(1)(c), GDPR.

The social networks of the LEGO Group What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Interact with the social networks of the LEGO Group (such as the LEGO ® Play app, LEGO Insiders Club, LEGO Insiders community, LEGO Ideas, and including BrickLink ® features such as the BrickLink Studio program, the BrickLink Designer Program Series and the BrickLink and BrickLink Studio Discussion Forums). Information you have made available, which may include comments, images, designs, reactions, sharing of our social media account posts or other user-generated content for BrickLink users: Reviews and Feedback Data

Forum Data

Technical Data

Tracking Data

Usage Data

Social Media Data To answer your questions.

To moderate content and detect inappropriate behavior in accordance with Digital Services Act requirements, including content moderation on the BrickLink community forums.

To facilitate community discussions and interactions.

To report on and analyze user engagement on the platform.

To give you the opportunity to influence which new products we launch.

To enable you to share information with other users. Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in connection with answering your questions and reporting and analyzing on user engagement.

Legal obligation, art. 6(1)(c), GDPR, in connection with content moderation and age verification requirements under applicable laws including the Digital Services Act.

Performance of a contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, which is our agreement with you regarding the BrickLink community forum and marketplace.

Performance of a contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, which is our agreement with you about intellectual property rights assignment.

Your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, in connection with advanced analytics and content you post to our social networks.

Third-party social networks What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Interact with third-party social networking features, such as ‘Like’ functions.*



Interact with us, or provide feedback in relation to our brand on social media platforms. For example, where you comment on our social media posts, or otherwise provide feedback in relation to LEGO® products/activities on other public pages or posts. Social Media Data including any sharing of our social media account posts or other user-generated content.

Analytical performance data for social media posts and digital ads.

Social Media Data

Profile Data

Reviews & Feedback Data To report on and analyze user engagement with the content posted on the platform(s).

To give you the opportunity to influence which new products we launch.

To enable us to collate messages that we receive via social media platforms into a central system so that we can respond to individuals more efficiently in line with our brand image and values

To gain insights to understand the perception of our brand and the demographic of individuals who interact with and provide feedback in relation to our brand on social media platforms Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in connection with analyzing and reporting on user engagement and post-performance. *The social media platforms may use personal information collected from the social network account of the LEGO Group on their platform for their own purposes as described in their own privacy policies. Legitimate interests, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, where necessary to gain insights into the perception of our brand and individuals who interact with and provide feedback in relation to our brand, and to provide more efficient customer support in line with our brand image and values.

Live-streaming events (in-store and online) What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Participate directly in or are captured in the audience or background of a live-streaming event in an incidental way.*



*Areas will be clearly marked, and we will obtain consent for people directly included. Live video streaming of the event, which includes people in the recorded area. Identity Data Contact Data Tracking Data Social Media Data To be able to host live streaming events to engage with consumers.

Allow consumers to engage with us in the live chat during a live stream.

To verify seller identity and prevent marketplace fraud. With your consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR, in connection with your direct participation in such live streaming events.

Legitimate interests, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in connection with persons being captured in the audience or background of a live streaming event in an incidental way.

Video monitoring and collection of images (in stores and other relevant LEGO Group locations) What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Visit our LEGO ® Stores or another publicly accessible LEGO Group facility. Visit LEGO Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND ® Discovery Centers. Video footage of our premises. Image or Identity Data In addition, when you visit LEGO ® Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND ® Discovery Centers: Bodycam footage Details of vehicle registration numbers Biometric data (facial recognition technology) To prevent and document criminal violations, including forced entry, robbery, theft, assault or fraud and to provide security and safety for employees.

To analyze foot traffic, store layout and in-store service offerings to enable the best possible store experience.

To identify the correct individual in ride photographs. Legitimate interests, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in connection with preventing a breach of law or crimes being committed on LEGO ® locations.

locations. When we use biometric data, we rely on Article 9(2)(f) GDPR, i.e., the processing is necessary for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims. Use our Mosaic Maker or our Minifigure Factory Video footage of our premises

Image or Identity Data To allow the Mosaic Maker or the Minifigure Factory to create the image or label requested by the consumer. Performance of contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, to allow for the performance of the service specifically requested by the consumer. You use the car parking facilities at LEGO ® Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND ® Discovery Centers. Details of vehicle registration numbers

Automatic license plate recognition (ANPR) which includes: Some of our LEGO ® Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND ® Discovery Centers have automatic license plate recognition in place to monitor entry to our car park facilities. Legitimate interests, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in connection with managing car entries at LEGO ® Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND ® Discovery Centers. Use our attractions at LEGO ® Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND ® Discovery Centers. Image Some attractions offer photography services during your visit which you can purchase. Legitimate interests, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR, in promoting and marketing our brand. Guests have the option to purchase their own photographs at certain attractions. Notices are in place where photography services are in operation.

Business partners and commercial relations What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Enter into a commercial relationship with us as a company or private person. Identity Data

Contact Data

Transaction Data

Profile Data

Other personal information you provide us with

Seller Verification Data To be able to manage the commercial relationship with you or your company.

To fulfill our obligations in the commercial relationship. Performance of a contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, in relation to our mutual contractual relationship.

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR. Our legitimate interest is to manage our relationship with you or your company. Choose to participate as a seller on our online marketplace on BrickLink ® . Identity Data

Contact Data

Transaction Data

Profile Data

Other personal information you provide us with

Seller Verification Data To conduct automated risk assessment for marketplace transactions. Performance of a contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, in relation to our mutual contractual relationship.

Legitimate interest, art. 6(1)(f), GDPR. Our legitimate interest in preventing fraud, ensuring platform safety, and conducting risk assessments for marketplace transactions.

Legal obligation, art. 6(1)(c), GDPR, in relation to our compliance with legislation concerning, e.g., dispute resolution and fraud prevention.

Research What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Participate in research surveys, focus groups or other research. Identity Data

Contact Data

Photos or videos (if the research is conducted in person)

Review and Feedback Data

Other personal information you provide us with To improve our existing products and services.

To develop and improve new products and services. Performance of a contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, in relation to the market research participant release.

Consent, art. 6(1)(a) GDPR, for any use of survey answers provided by the participant in personalized direct marketing targeted the participant specifically.

Legitimate Interest, art. 6(1)(f) GDPR, for use of the data and insights collected at an aggregated level to develop and/or improve new or existing products and services.

Interacting with LEGO ® Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND ® Discovery Centers What you do What we collect Why we collect it Legal Basis if residing in the EU/EEA Visit LEGO Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND ® Discovery Centers.

Discovery Centers. Book VIP packages Identity Data

Contact Data

Other personal data you provide us with (including special occasion details, dietary requirements, accessibility needs, and special requests). To accommodate special occasions, dietary requirements, accessibility needs, and special requests. Performance of contract, art. 6(1)(b), GDPR, in relation to providing the services you have purchased.

Consent, art. 6(1)(a), GDPR and art. 9(2)(a) GDPR regarding processing any special category data you might decide to share with us.

We will only retain your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you. To determine the appropriate retention period for personal data, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the personal data, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of your personal data, the purposes for which we process your personal data and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or other requirements. Use of AI Tools We use AI tools for business efficiency and analytical purposes. AI is used: To analyse emails/content you have provided to the LEGO Group such as suggesting responses we provide to guests and to help with managing the content internally such as providing a summary of an email. Where used, all responses are viewable by the LEGO Group prior to being issued and personal data is only used in line with the original purposes for which it was provided and/or processed in accordance with this notice.

To direct your support requests via the initial engagement with a support chatbot – we will inform you when you are engaging with a chatbot before communication commences.

By our vetted supply chain in their product and service offerings.

To provide insights into your personal preferences, we may use AI analytics tools to analyse the effectiveness of advertisements.

For analysing and processing data to improve efficiencies within processes.

To analyse data in relation to business performance and strategic initiatives.

To automate processes within our attractions to improve guest experience (but only in relation to LEGO ® Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND ® Discovery Centers).

Discovery Centers and LEGOLAND Discovery Centers). To provide you with a chatbot as part of our customer service. Use of Internal AI Tools for Summarization We use internal artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help our Consumer Service Employees summarize customer interactions by phone or chat. Where we record calls or chats, these tools do not record or capture calls or chats in real time but after a call or chat ends, the phone call recording or the chat texts may be entered into the AI tool to create a summary. The AI tool is used only for summarization and analysis for the purpose of enhancing our service quality, monitor performance, and support compliance with our standards. The AI tool does not make automated decisions with legal or similarly significant effects; all decisions are made by our human advisors.

For phone calls, we provide a verbal notice at the start of each call stating that the call may be recorded and transcribed using AI. You may consent by pressing 1 or opt out by pressing 2 or remaining on the line. For chat interactions, a notice is displayed at the start of the session informing you that the conversation may be recorded and transcribed using AI; by continuing to use the chat, you consent to this processing. Who will the LEGO Group share personal data with? Sharing information with LEGO Group companies Our subsidiaries (the other companies in the LEGO Group) may sometimes need to access your information to provide services to you on our or their own behalf. They need your personal data so we or they can perform the activities listed in the table above, including as an example: Deliver products and services you’ve requested

Get in touch with you about your account or transactions;

Send you information about our sites, applications and policies

Send you direct marketing messages

Send you product catalogs and other printed marketing materials

Process information that the subsidiary is formally contracted to process on our behalf, e.g., carry out a purchase placed by you, manage your LEGO ® account, LEGO Insiders activity, and/or manage your preferences in our Preference Center on LEGO.com or in our cookie settings

account, LEGO Insiders activity, and/or manage your preferences in our Preference Center on LEGO.com or in our cookie settings Internal research, analytics and reporting

Identify, review and stop any activities that could breach our policies or break the law. Transfers to LEGO Group companies outside of the European Economic Area are based on Binding Corporate Rules. Sharing information with other companies Please see our category list of trusted third parties that we may share your information with below. We disclose personal data to third parties/vendors in the following categories: IT service providers. We use a series of trusted partners worldwide to provide us with IT services and system administration services including marketplace platform providers – in regard to both our customer and partner-facing activities as well as our internal IT and administration systems.

We use a series of trusted partners worldwide to provide us with IT services and system administration services including marketplace platform providers – in regard to both our customer and partner-facing activities as well as our internal IT and administration systems. Global payment provider and processing partners. These help us to secure a safe and efficient payment process both online, in our stores or through invoicing or money transfers and marketplace transactions.

These help us to secure a safe and efficient payment process both online, in our stores or through invoicing or money transfers and marketplace transactions. Cloud storage partners. We store our and your data at secure data centers.

We store our and your data at secure data centers. CDN providers. We use a Content Delivery Network (CDN) to optimize the performance and security of our website. A CDN helps distribute content efficiently by using servers located in different geographical locations. This means that when you visit our website, some of your data (such as IP address and browser information) may be processed by our CDN provider to ensure fast and reliable delivery of our content.

As part of our website security measures, we also use Cloudflare Turnstile, a service designed to help prevent abuse and automated misuse of our services by distinguishing human users from bots. In this context, certain technical and security‑related information may be processed by Cloudflare for security and abuse‑prevention purposes. You can read more about how Cloudflare processes personal data in this context in Cloudflare’s privacy policy related to Turnstile: https://www.cloudflare.com/turnstile-privacy-policy/.

We use a Content Delivery Network (CDN) to optimize the performance and security of our website. A CDN helps distribute content efficiently by using servers located in different geographical locations. This means that when you visit our website, some of your data (such as IP address and browser information) may be processed by our CDN provider to ensure fast and reliable delivery of our content. As part of our website security measures, we also use Cloudflare Turnstile, a service designed to help prevent abuse and automated misuse of our services by distinguishing human users from bots. In this context, certain technical and security‑related information may be processed by Cloudflare for security and abuse‑prevention purposes. You can read more about how Cloudflare processes personal data in this context in Cloudflare’s privacy policy related to Turnstile: https://www.cloudflare.com/turnstile-privacy-policy/. Fraud prevention and detection partners and agencies. These work with the LEGO Group to secure that the LEGO Group is not defrauded and to ensure marketplace fraud prevention and detection.

These work with the LEGO Group to secure that the LEGO Group is not defrauded and to ensure marketplace fraud prevention and detection. Warehousing, packing, shipping and delivery partners. These help us get our products into the hands of our customers and business partners.

These help us get our products into the hands of our customers and business partners. Catalog printing, mailing and postal partners. These help us make sure catalogs, magazines or other printed marketing materials come your way.

These help us make sure catalogs, magazines or other printed marketing materials come your way. Data broker and data aggregator partners. These help us reach potential new shoppers with catalogs, magazines and other printed or online marketing and advertising. They also help us prevent that, e.g., more than one LEGO ® catalog comes your way at the same time.

These help us reach potential new shoppers with catalogs, magazines and other printed or online marketing and advertising. They also help us prevent that, e.g., more than one catalog comes your way at the same time. Marketing and advertising partners. These help us to be able to provide tailored advertisements, promotions, sweepstakes, contests and campaigns both when you are interacting with the LEGO Group on online platforms, on social media, in-store or otherwise. They also help us find new potential shoppers to serve marketing messages (also called ‘look-alike’) or help us better ensure that we do not serve a marketing message to shoppers who are not interested in the product or service in question (also called ‘suppression’).

These help us to be able to provide tailored advertisements, promotions, sweepstakes, contests and campaigns both when you are interacting with the LEGO Group on online platforms, on social media, in-store or otherwise. They also help us find new potential shoppers to serve marketing messages (also called ‘look-alike’) or help us better ensure that we do not serve a marketing message to shoppers who are not interested in the product or service in question (also called ‘suppression’). B2B partners including Merlin Entertainments and LEGO ® Certified Stores partners. They help us to be able to operate promotions, sweepstakes, contests and campaigns including the LEGO ® Insiders loyalty program or the LEGO Family Club, as well as help us to be able to provide tailored advertisements and shopper insights.

They help us to be able to operate promotions, sweepstakes, contests and campaigns including the Insiders loyalty program or the LEGO Family Club, as well as help us to be able to provide tailored advertisements and shopper insights. Social media partners and online search platforms. These help us to be present, allow you to interact with the LEGO Group on the platforms where you are, and allow us to provide tailored marketing of our products as well as provide us with an broader understanding of how our shoppers and consumers interact with us via these platforms and partners, our brand perception and the types of individuals who interact with and provide feedback on our brand on social media platforms.

These help us to be present, allow you to interact with the LEGO Group on the platforms where you are, and allow us to provide tailored marketing of our products as well as provide us with an broader understanding of how our shoppers and consumers interact with us via these platforms and partners, our brand perception and the types of individuals who interact with and provide feedback on our brand on social media platforms. Third-party providers who help us to provide customer support and gain insights. These help us to obtain Social Media Data from social media platforms, understand our brand perception, create insights about individuals who interact with us and provide feedback on our brand on social media platforms and help us to provide more efficient customer support.

These help us to obtain Social Media Data from social media platforms, understand our brand perception, create insights about individuals who interact with us and provide feedback on our brand on social media platforms and help us to provide more efficient customer support. Survey, questionnaire and product review suppliers. These help us get your all-important feedback of your LEGO experience.

These help us get your all-important feedback of your LEGO experience. Tax and customs authorities, regulators and other authorities globally. These require reporting of processing activities in certain circumstances.

These require reporting of processing activities in certain circumstances. Professional advisers. Including lawyers, bankers, auditors and insurers globally. These provide consultancy, banking, legal, insurance and accounting services to the LEGO Group, including anti-money laundering and know-your-customer verification partners. We share data with these partners to conduct anti-money laundering and know-your-customer checks for all sellers on BrickLink ® to ensure compliance with financial regulations and prevent fraudulent activities.

These provide consultancy, banking, legal, insurance and accounting services to the LEGO Group, including anti-money laundering and know-your-customer verification partners. We share data with these partners to conduct anti-money laundering and know-your-customer checks for all sellers on BrickLink to ensure compliance with financial regulations and prevent fraudulent activities. Gaming platform partners. These help us to be present, allow you to interact with the LEGO Group, and to link your LEGO account with the gaming platform account where this functionality is available.

These help us to be present, allow you to interact with the LEGO Group, and to link your LEGO account with the gaming platform account where this functionality is available. Online marketplace partners. Including BrickLink third-party sellers and buyers, payment processors, dispute resolution services, community forum moderators, and seller verification services. These help us operate the BrickLink Marketplace and Services, facilitate transactions between buyers and sellers, verify seller identities through document verification, resolve transaction disputes and maintain safe community spaces.

Including BrickLink third-party sellers and buyers, payment processors, dispute resolution services, community forum moderators, and seller verification services. These help us operate the BrickLink Marketplace and Services, facilitate transactions between buyers and sellers, verify seller identities through document verification, resolve transaction disputes and maintain safe community spaces. Buyers & Sellers on the BrickLink ® Marketplace. We share your data with sellers for order fulfillment purposes, and similarly buyers can see seller contact information.

We share your data with sellers for order fulfillment purposes, and similarly buyers can see seller contact information. Forum Users. If you participate in BrickLink Forums, any information you post will be available to all forum users, including public users who are not logged in. Photography service provider. - When you ride in one of our attractions, we use a trusted photography service provider to capture images of your experience. Other uses and disclosures We will also use and disclose personal data as we believe to be necessary or appropriate: (a) to comply with applicable laws (which may include laws outside the country you live in); (b) to respond to requests from public and government authorities (which may include authorities outside the country you live in); (c) to cooperate with law enforcement; (d) to protect our rights, privacy, safety or property, and that of our affiliates, you or others. In addition, we will use, disclose or transfer personal data to a third party in the event of any potential or actual reorganization, merger, sale, joint venture or assignment. Transfers to third countries The LEGO Group operates globally and may transfer personal data to a location outside of the country where you reside or where services are provided to you.

The LEGO Group stores all personal data on servers located within the European Economic Area (‘EEA’).

Where necessary (e.g., to provide services to you), personal data may be transferred to (or accessible from) locations which may include the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, United States and Hong Kong. Wherever your personal data is transferred, we will ensure the same level of protection for your personal data wherever it is processed by implementing appropriate contractual, technical and/or organizational safeguards.

If we transfer your personal data outside of the EEA, we will ensure a similar level of protection for your personal data by ensuring that at least one of the following conditions apply; The EU Commission has decided that there is an adequate level of protection in the country in question; or

Binding Corporate Rules (BCR) are in place (for inter-company transfers); or

Standard Contractual Clauses (‘EU model clauses’) are used; or

Exceptions in special situations apply, such as to fulfill a contract with you or your consent to the specific transfer.

SECTION 3: COOKIES AND SIMILAR TECHNOLOGIES (‘COOKIES’) Cookies are small data files that your browser places on your computer or device. A cookie itself does not contain or collect information. However, when it is read by a server via a web browser it can help a website deliver a more user-friendly service – for example, remembering previous purchases or account details.

For more information about cookies and how to manage them, please read our full Cookie Policy and Cookie Declaration, or click on your cookie settings on LEGO.com or in the digital game or app (where applicable).

SECTION 4: INFORMATION FOR PARENTS Information for parents: how the LEGO Group handles children’s personal data Keeping children safe online We care deeply about making sure children are safe online and have extra privacy processes in place to make sure we’re keeping our younger fans safe when they’re using our online channels. In fact, some features have age gates to prevent children from inadvertently using such features. We also take all reasonable care to secure that we don’t knowingly collect, store, use or process personal information from children who may use those features without proper parental consent. We’ve joined a digital child safety program which audits our company on a yearly basis to make sure we follow the rules in the way we interact with children online. When it comes to personal data, we seek parental consent for anyone under the age of 16 years (or older, in jurisdictions where local laws so require). For BrickLink®, users must be 18 years (or older, in jurisdictions where local laws so require) to register as buyers or sellers. If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us. When we do process personal information from children, we take extra steps to protect their privacy, including: Making sure we tell parents what personal information we collect, store, use and process from their child and explaining whether we share the information;

Meeting legal requirements by asking for parental consent to collect, use and process a child’s data and asking for consent to send their children information about our products and services;

Limiting how we collect, store, use and process personal information from children so only data that is reasonably needed for them to take part in an online activity is collected;

Giving parents access or the option to ask for access to personal information we’ve collected from their child – parents can also ask for their children’s personal information to be changed or deleted. Collecting and using children’s information While some of our websites, channels and apps are designed with families and users of all ages in mind, others are intended to be used mainly by children. Whenever we collect personal information from a child, we only keep the information for the time we need it to provide a service or for the time it’s legally required to be kept on record. While children can choose whether to share their information with us, there are features of our websites that won’t function if they haven’t given us their information. Where personal information is needed for features to function, we’ll only ask for information that is reasonably required to take part in the activity. Here are some examples of times when we collect children’s data: When children register online. Children can register on our websites to access a variety of services including content, games and competitions. During registration, we may ask a child to provide their parent’s or guardian’s email address, the child’s first name, gender, their birth date, their username and password. We use this information for security and notification reasons. We strongly encourage children to create a username that excludes any personal information.

Children can register on our websites to access a variety of services including content, games and competitions. During registration, we may ask a child to provide their parent’s or guardian’s email address, the child’s first name, gender, their birth date, their username and password. We use this information for security and notification reasons. We strongly encourage children to create a username that excludes any personal information. When children share content they’ve created themselves. Some of our websites allow children to create or use content themselves. Since only some of these features require personal information from the child, not all activities require consent from a parent or guardian. Whenever an activity could potentially allow a child to share personal information, we’ll ask the parent or guardian for ‘verifiable parental consent’ (which is a higher level of parental consent). Examples of personal data could be stories, free-text fields, drawings that allow text or free-hand entry of information, photographs of the child, sound clips, movie files or any type of content or other persistent identifiers that clearly identifies the child in some way.

Some of our websites allow children to create or use content themselves. Since only some of these features require personal information from the child, not all activities require consent from a parent or guardian. Whenever an activity could potentially allow a child to share personal information, we’ll ask the parent or guardian for ‘verifiable parental consent’ (which is a higher level of parental consent). Examples of personal data could be stories, free-text fields, drawings that allow text or free-hand entry of information, photographs of the child, sound clips, movie files or any type of content or other persistent identifiers that clearly identifies the child in some way. When children enter contests and sweepstakes. If a child wants to enter a competition, we ask for the personal information we need for a child to take part. We usually only ask for the child’s first name (so we can tell the difference between children from the same family) and the email address of a parent or guardian (so we meet legal requirements to notify the responsible adult). We’ll only contact the parent if the child wins the contest or sweepstake to find out where to send the prize. If the competition asks the child to create content to enter, we may need to ask for parental consent by email in advance to ensure we meet the privacy requirements for content children have created themselves (please see the information above about children creating content). Without consent, children won’t be able to take part in our competitions.

If a child wants to enter a competition, we ask for the personal information we need for a child to take part. We usually only ask for the child’s first name (so we can tell the difference between children from the same family) and the email address of a parent or guardian (so we meet legal requirements to notify the responsible adult). We’ll only contact the parent if the child wins the contest or sweepstake to find out where to send the prize. If the competition asks the child to create content to enter, we may need to ask for parental consent by email in advance to ensure we meet the privacy requirements for content children have created themselves (please see the information above about children creating content). Without consent, children won’t be able to take part in our competitions. When children receive emails from us. We may need to ask for a child’s contact details (including their email address) so that we can reply to a question they’ve asked us. If we need to get in touch with the child a second time, for example to reply to additional questions, we request an email address from their parent or guardian. We then only keep the child’s online contact information for the time it takes us to honor their request and wouldn’t use the information for any other purpose. If we ever need a child’s online contact information for ongoing communication, we ask for the parent’s or guardian’s email address at the earliest opportunity so that we can keep the adult informed of the data we’re collecting and to give the parent an option to ask us to stop collecting data. Parents or guardians can opt out of any communication we have with their child at any time by following the unsubscribe instructions within each communication (if there is more than one type of communication, the adult may need to opt out of each individually). Alternatively, they can contact our LEGO ® Customer Service team.

We may need to ask for a child’s contact details (including their email address) so that we can reply to a question they’ve asked us. If we need to get in touch with the child a second time, for example to reply to additional questions, we request an email address from their parent or guardian. We then only keep the child’s online contact information for the time it takes us to honor their request and wouldn’t use the information for any other purpose. If we ever need a child’s online contact information for ongoing communication, we ask for the parent’s or guardian’s email address at the earliest opportunity so that we can keep the adult informed of the data we’re collecting and to give the parent an option to ask us to stop collecting data. Parents or guardians can opt out of any communication we have with their child at any time by following the unsubscribe instructions within each communication (if there is more than one type of communication, the adult may need to opt out of each individually). Alternatively, they can contact our Customer Service team. When children receive app push notifications. Many apps send users ‘push notifications’ to their customers’ mobile phones or devices to tell them about updates (sometimes even when the app is not in use). Some of our apps are designed to be used by children. We ask children to provide the email address of their parent or guardian, so we can tell the adult about their child’s request before we send children push notifications from our apps. We don’t link the device identifier with any other personal information without parental consent. If you would like your child to stop receiving push notifications from one of our apps, you can change the settings on the device your child’s using at any time.

Many apps send users ‘push notifications’ to their customers’ mobile phones or devices to tell them about updates (sometimes even when the app is not in use). Some of our apps are designed to be used by children. We ask children to provide the email address of their parent or guardian, so we can tell the adult about their child’s request before we send children push notifications from our apps. We don’t link the device identifier with any other personal information without parental consent. If you would like your child to stop receiving push notifications from one of our apps, you can change the settings on the device your child’s using at any time. When we collect location information. Some of our websites, channels and apps are designed for children. We request consent from a parent or guardian by email before collecting information on a child’s street name, address or coordinates. We do that because such information will effectively make us able to identify a specific child. In contrast, we don’t require parental consent to collect information on a child’s city, country or region as long as it isn’t linked directly to the specific child. The reason for this is that such generic information will not make us able to identify a specific child. If you would like to stop us collecting this type of location information, you can adjust the settings on the device your child is using at any time. Alternatively, please contact our LEGO Customer Service team.

Some of our websites, channels and apps are designed for children. We request consent from a parent or guardian by email before collecting information on a child’s street name, address or coordinates. We do that because such information will effectively make us able to identify a specific child. In contrast, we don’t require parental consent to collect information on a child’s city, country or region as long as it isn’t linked directly to the specific child. The reason for this is that such generic information will not make us able to identify a specific child. If you would like to stop us collecting this type of location information, you can adjust the settings on the device your child is using at any time. Alternatively, please contact our LEGO Customer Service team. When we collect ‘persistent identifiers’. In order to give visitors to our online channels more relevant and personalized online experiences, we collect some types on information (e.g., information on IP addresses, mobile device identifiers, browsers, internet service providers, referring pages, exit pages, visitor frequency, operating systems, date stamps, time stamps and clickstream data). We collect this information using technologies such as cookies, pixels, flash cookies, web beacons and other unique identifiers (which we define under the Cookie section of this Privacy Policy). We may collect this information ourselves or ask a third party to process the data on our behalf. We use this data to give children access to online features and activities, to customize content, to improve our online channels, to analyze the performance of our online channel and to create anonymous reports. If we ever want to collect children’s personal data for any reason, we would contact the child’s parent or guardian for consent in advance. A list of third-party operators who collect ‘persistent identifiers’ on our sites and apps can be found in our Cookie Policy and Cookie Declaration. Requesting parental consent We use different types of parental consent depending on what type of children’s data we are processing and for what purpose.



Asking for parental consent by email

If we need to collect a child’s personal information to provide a service requested by the child, we’ll ask for parental consent according to legal requirements (e.g., COPPA for the U.S. and GDPR for the EU). We’ll send the child’s parent or guardian an email explaining what information we’re collecting, how we plan to use it and ask the parent to give or deny their consent. If we don’t receive parental consent in a reasonable time, we’ll delete all information we’ve collected from the child including the adult’s contact information that we asked for in order to request consent.



Asking for ‘verified parental consent’

If a child wants to share personal information publicly or with a third party via one of our websites or digital experiences, we’ll seek a higher level of parental consent than the email request described above. We may ask for verification by credit card or other payment method (with a nominal charge involved), or a review of the parent’s government-issued ID.



What if a parent or guardian hasn’t been contacted for consent?

If a child under the age of 16 (or older in countries where the law so requires) accesses an online channel that’s designed for children by using an age gate, we’ll email the child’s parent or guardian before collecting any personal information from the child. If you think that your child is taking part in an online activity that collects their personal information and you or another parent/guardian hasn’t received an email contacting you for consent, please contact us. We won’t use email addresses provided for parental consent for any other purpose unless the adult has expressly opted in to marketing emails or taken part in an activity which allows email contact. Parental choices and controls At any time, parents or guardians can refuse to allow us to use and collect further personal information from their child. Parents or guardians can ask us to delete the personal information we have collected in connection with their child’s account from our records. As personal information is required for some services, deleting a child’s records may result in an account, membership or service being unavailable to the child in the future.

If a child has a registered LEGO® account, parents or guardians can access, change or delete the personal information we’ve collected from their child by: Using their child’s username and password to log into their child’s LEGO account; or

Getting in touch with our LEGO Customer Service team If you’d prefer to contact us, please let us know your child’s username along with your own telephone number and email address. We’ll need to confirm your identity as the parent or guardian of the child before granting access to the child’s personal information. We will respond to your request within a reasonable timeframe.