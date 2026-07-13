‘레고 System A/S’

LEGO System A/S

개인정보 처리방침(온라인 고객용)

Privacy Policy (For online customers)

LEGO System A/S (이하 ‘회사’라 한다)는 이용자의 개인정보를 보호하고 이와 관련한 고충을 신속하고 원활하게 처리할 수 있도록 다음과 같이 개인정보 처리방침을 수립·공개합니다. 회사는 LEGO.com 웹사이트의 운영자이며, 아래 제5-2조에서 보다 자세히 설명하듯이 회사가 레고 코리아 주식회사와 기타 LEGO.com을 통해 주문한 재화와 서비스를 제공하기 위하여 필요한 제3자와 공유할 수 있는 귀하의 개인정보를 비롯하여, LEGO.com을 통해 귀하로부터 수집한 모든 개인정보의 개인정보처리자입니다.

LEGO System A/S (the “Company”) hereby establishes and discloses the Privacy Policy as below so as to protect personal information of data subjects and enable prompt and smooth processing of any difficulties arising in relation thereto. Company is the operator of the LEGO.com website and is the data handler of any personal information collected from you through the LEGO.com website including your personal information we may share with LEGO Korea Co., Ltd. and any other third parties as necessary to provide you with good and services ordered through the LEGO.com website as more fully described in Article 5-2 below.

제1조(개인정보의 처리목적)

Article 1. (Purposes of Processing Personal Information)

회사는 다음의 목적을 위하여 개인정보를 처리합니다. 처리하고 있는 개인정보는 다음의 목적 이외의 용도로는 이용되지 않으며, 이용 목적이 변경되는 경우에는 필요한 범위에서 별도의 동의를 받는 등 필요한 조치를 이행할 예정입니다.

The Company processes personal information for the following purposes. The processed personal information shall not be used for any purposes other than the purposes provided below, and if there is any change to such purposes then the Company shall take necessary measures such as obtaining separate consent within the scope required therefor.

1. 홈페이지 회원 가입 및 관리

Website membership registration and management

회원 가입의사 확인, 레고® Insiders와 같은 회원제 서비스 제공에 따른 본인 식별·인증, 회원자격 유지·관리, 서비스 부정이용 방지, 만 14세 미만 아동의 개인정보 처리시 법정대리인의 동의여부 확인, 각종 고지·통지·고충처리 등을 목적으로 개인정보를 처리합니다.

We process personal information for the following purposes: Confirmation of intention to join membership, identification and authentication of identity according to provision of membership service such as LEGO® Insiders, maintenance and management of membership, prevention of illegal use of services, confirmation of consent of legal representative when handling personal information of children under the age of 14, handling of various notices, notices and grievances,

2. 재화 또는 서비스 제공

Provision of goods or services

물품배송, 서비스 제공, 청구서 발송, 맞춤서비스 제공, 본인인증, 연령인증, 대금정산 (구매주문 처리, 물품배송 또는 청구서 등 거래정보 발송, 및 구매대금결제), 유동인구, 매장 레이아웃 및 매장 내 서비스 제공을 분석하여 최상의 매장 경험을 제공할 수 있도록 하는 것 등을 목적으로 개인정보를 처리합니다.

Personal information is processed for the purposes of product delivery, service provision, billing, customized service provision, identity verification, age verification, payment settlement (purchase order processing, product delivery or sending transaction information such as invoice, and purchase payment), analyzing foot traffic, store layout and in-store service offerings to enable the best possible store experience.

3.고충처리

Complaint handling

민원인의 신원 확인, 민원사항 확인 및 처리, 처리결과 통보 등의 목적으로 개인정보를 처리합니다.

Personal information is processed for the purpose of verifying the identity of the complainant, confirming and processing complaints, and notifying the processing result.

4. 마케팅 및 광고성 정보 전송

Marketing and advertising information transmission

SMS(문자메시지), 인앱 메시지, 이메일, 우편, 전화를 통하여 상품 관련 정보, 향후 진행될 프로모션 및 이벤트 정보의 전달 등 광고 및 마케팅 목적으로 개인정보를 처리합니다.

Personal information is processed for advertising and marketing purposes, such as delivery of product-related information and future promotions and event information through SMS (text message), in app message, e-mail, mail, and phone.

제2조(처리하는 개인정보 항목)

Article 2 (Processed Personal Information Items)

회사는 다음의 개인정보 항목을 처리하고 있습니다.

The Company processes the following personal information items.

1.홈페이지 회원 가입 및 관리 및 고충처리

Website membership registration and management and complaints handling

필수항목: 이름, 아이디, 이용자이름 혹은 이와 유사한 고유 식별자, 비밀번호, 생년월일, 이메일 주소, 연락처, 국가, 성별, 서비스 이용기록, 접속로그, IP 주소, 이용자 ID, MAC ID, 쿠키, 이용정지기록

Required items: name, ID, username or similar unique identifier, password, date of birth, email address, contact information, country, gender, service use record, access log, IP address, user ID, MAC ID, cookie, suspension record

2.재화 또는 서비스 제공

Provision of goods or services

필수항목: 이름, 아이디, 비밀번호, 주소, 전화번호, 이메일주소와 같은 연락처 정보, 구매정보, 서비스 요청 정보, 요청하거나 사용한 리워드 혹은 베네핏, 신용카드번호 등 결제정보

Required items: payment information such as name, ID, password, address, phone number, email address or similar contact data, purchase information, services requested, rewards or benefits requested or used, credit card number, etc.

3.마케팅 및 광고성 정보 전송, 이용내역 분석, 고객만족도 조사, 다른 이용자들과 정보를 공유할 수 있도록 하는 것

Marketing and advertising information transmission, usage history analysis, customer satisfaction survey, enabling you to share information with other users

선택항목: 이름, 아이디, 비밀번호, 생년월일, 이메일 주소, 연락처, 국가, 성별, 구매정보, 서비스 이용기록, 귀하가 제공한 정보(댓글, 이미지, 디자인, 반응, 소셜 미디어 계정 게시물 공유 또는 기타 이용자 생성 콘텐츠 포함), 접속로그, IP 주소, 쿠키, 결제기록, 이용정지기록, 귀하가 회사 웹사이트를 방문하기 전에 어떠한 페이지를 방문했는지 또는 회사 웹사이트를 방문한 후 어디로 이동했는지에 대한 데이터를 비롯한 트래킹 데이터.

Optional items: name, ID, password, date of birth, email address, contact information, country, gender, purchase information, service use record, information you have made available, which may include comments, images, designs, reactions, sharing of our social media account posts or other user-generated content, access log, IP address, cookie, payment record, use suspension record, Tracking Data including data about what pages you visited prior to landing on the Company’s websites or where you traveled after visiting the Company’s website

4.이용자는 위와 같은 개인정보의 수집 및 이용에 동의하지 않을 수 있습니다. 다만, 위와 같은 개인정보 필수항목의 수집·이용에 동의하지 않을 경우 회원 가입이 불가능할 수 있으며, 개인정보 선택항목의 수집·이용에 동의하지 않더라도 회원 가입은 가능하나 회사로부터 맞춤형 서비스 및/또는 유용한 정보를 제공받지 못할 수 있습니다.

Users may not agree to the above collection and use of personal information. However, if you do not agree to the collection and use of essential items of personal information, you may not be able to sign up for website membership. You will be able to sign up for website membership even if you do not agree to the collection and use of non-essential items of personal information but you may be unable to receive customized services and/or useful information from the Company.

제3조(개인정보 수집 방법)

Article 3 (Method of Collecting Personal Information)

① 회원가입 및 서비스 이용 과정에서 이용자가 개인정보 수집에 대해 동의를 하고 직접 정보를 입력하는 경우, 해당 개인정보를 수집합니다.

When a user agrees to the collection of personal information and directly enters information during membership registration and service use, the personal information is collected.

② 회사와 제휴한 외부 기업이나 단체로부터 개인정보를 제공받을 수 있으며, 이러한 경우에는 제휴사에서 이용자에게 개인정보 제공 동의를 받아야 합니다.

The Company may receive personal information from an external company or organization affiliated with the company, and in this case, the affiliate must obtain consent from the user to provide personal information.

③ 14세 미만의 회원에 대해서는 법정대리인으로부터 동의를 받아야 이용이 가능합니다.

Members under the age of 14 can use it only after obtaining consent from their legal representative.

제4조(개인정보의 처리 및 보유기간)

Article 4 (Period of Processing and Retention of Personal Information)

① 회사는 법령에 따른 개인정보 보유·이용기간 또는 이용자로부터 개인정보를 수집시에 동의받은 개인정보 보유·이용기간 내(회원 탈퇴시로부터 5년)에서 개인정보를 처리·보유합니다.

The Company shall process and retain personal information within the period of retention and use of personal information under relevant laws and regulations, or the period of retention and use of personal information for which consent was obtained from data subjects at the time the personal information was collected (5 years from the time of membership withdrawal).

② 다만, 다음의 사유에 해당하는 경우에는 해당 기간 종료시까지 이용자의 개인정보를 보유·이용합니다.

However, the processing and retention of personal information is retained and used until the end of the relevant period for the following instances.

1.「전자상거래 등에서의 소비자 보호에 관한 법률」에 따른 표시·광고, 계약내용 및 이행 등 거래에 관한 기록

Records of transactions such as indications, advertisements, contract details and performance in accordance with the 「Act on Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, Etc.」

표시·광고에 관한 기록 : 6개월

Records on display and advertisement: 6 months

계약 또는 청약철회, 대금결제, 재화 등의 공급기록: 5년

Record of contract or subscription withdrawal, payment, supply of goods, etc.: 5 years

소비자 불만 또는 분쟁처리에 관한 기록: 3년

Records on consumer complaints or dispute resolution: 3 years

2.「통신비밀보호법 시행령」제41조에 따른 통신사실확인자료 보관

Storage of communication confirmation data pursuant to Article 41 of the 「Enforcement Decree of Communication Secret Protection Act」

컴퓨터통신, 인터넷 로그기록자료, 접속지 추적자료 : 3개월

Computer communication, internet log record data, access point tracking data: 3 months

3.「상법」에 따른 상업장부(회계장부, 대차대조표 등), 영업에 관한 중요서류

Commercial books (accounting books, balance sheets, etc.) and important business related documents in accordance with the 「Commercial Act」

상업장부(회계장부, 대차대조표 등), 영업에 관한 중요서류 : 10년

Commercial books (accounting books, balance sheets, etc.), important documents related to business: 10 years

4.「국세기본법」, 「법인세법」, 「부가가치세법」에 따른 회계장부 및 거래, 세금계산서, 영수증과 관련한 증빙서류

Documents related to accounting books and transactions, tax invoices, and receipts in accordance with the 「Framework Act on National Taxes」, 「Corporate Tax Act」, and 「Value Added Tax Act」

회계장부 및 거래, 세금계산서, 영수증과 관련한 증빙서류 : 5년

Proof documents related to accounting books and transactions, tax invoices and receipts: 5 years

제5조(개인정보처리의 위탁)

Article 5 (Delegation of the Processing of Personal Information)

① 회사는 원활한 개인정보 업무처리를 위하여 다음과 같이 개인정보 처리업무를 위탁하고 있습니다.

In order to facilitate processing personal information, the Company delegates the processing of personal information as follows:

수탁자 Name of Delegates 위탁하는 업무의 내용 Delegated Scope CJ 대한통운㈜ 물품배송 ㈜이니시스 대금결제 및 정산 Avarto Direct Services, Gütersloh GmbH 우편 전송, 광고성 메일 우편물전송 Oracle Responsys 거래정보의 이메일 전송, 신규제품, 이벤트 등 광고성 정보 전송 Bazaarvoice 제품리뷰 및 평가 Medallia Inc 구매 후 설문조사 데이터 및 결과의 호스팅 Toll Global Logistics (Korea) Ltd. 로지스틱스, 물류 배송, 레고 공식 쇼핑몰 제품 고객 배송 (shop.LEGO.com/KR) DDB LEGO Education 디지털 마케팅 에이전시 (페이스북 컨텐츠 제작, 채널 모니터, 디지털 캠페인 기획 및 집행) CrowdTwist 레고 Insiders 로열티 계획 플랫폼, LEGO Insiders Loyalty Scheme Platform Vibes 레고 Insiders 플랫폼을 위한 디지털 지갑, Digital Wallet for LEGO Insiders Platform Facebook 소셜미디어가 지불한 미디어 플랫, Social Media Paid Media Platform Accertify 사기 방지 플랫폼, Fraud Prevention Platform LEGO Singapore Pte Ltd 소비자 서비스 업무, Consumer Services Engagement Merlin Entertainments 및 LEGO ® 인증 매장 파트너( LEGO ® Certified Stores partners) 레고 Insiders 로열티 프로그램 또는 레고 ® Family Club을 포함한 프로모션, 경품 행사, 콘테스트, 캠페인 운영 Operation of promotions, sweepstakes, contests and campaigns including the LEGO Insiders loyalty program or LEGO ® Family Club

② 회사는 위탁계약 체결시 위탁업무 수행목적 외 개인정보 처리금지, 기술적·관리적 보호조치, 재위탁 제한, 수탁자에 대한 관리․감독, 손해배상 등 책임에 관한 사항을 계약서 등 문서에 명시하고, 수탁자가 개인정보를 안전하게 처리하는지를 감독하고 있습니다.

Upon entering into the relevant delegation agreement, the Company not only specifies the matters regarding the prohibition of processing personal information beyond the purpose of delegated services, technical and managerial protection measures, limitation on secondary delegation, control and supervision on the delegatee and liabilities such as compensation for damages pursuant to the Personal Information Protection Act on the relevant documents such as the agreements, but also monitors whether the delegatee processes personal information in a safe manner.

③ 위탁업무의 내용이나 수탁자가 변경될 경우에는 지체없이 본 개인정보 처리방침을 통하여 공개하도록 하겠습니다.

If there is any change in details and service provider of the delegated services, the Company will announce the pertinent changes through notices or this Privacy Policy without delay.

제5-2조(개인정보의 제3자 제공)

Article 5-2. (Provision of Personal Information to Third Parties)

회사는 다음과 같이 개인정보를 제3자에게 제공합니다.

The Company provides personal information to third parties as follows.

제공받는 자 이름 Name of Recipient 제공받는 자의 개인정보 이용목적 Purpose for Which Recipient Uses Personal Information 제공하는 개인정보의 항목 Items of Personal Information Provided 레고 코리아 주식회사 LEGO Korea Co., Ltd 물품배송, 서비스 제공, 청구서 발송, 맞춤서비스 제공, 본인인증, 연령인증, 대금정산 (구매주문 처리, 물품배송 또는 청구서 등 거래정보 발송, 및 구매대금결제) Product delivery, service provision, billing, customized service provision, identity verification, age verification, payment settlement (purchase order processing, product delivery or sending transaction information such as invoice, and purchase payment) 이름, (LEGO.com 회원가입을 한 경우) 아이디 및 비밀번호, 주소, 전화번호, 이메일주소, 구매정보, 신용카드번호 등 결제정보 Product delivery information such as name, (in case you have registered on LEGO.com) ID and password , address, phone number, email address, purchase information, credit card number 에픽게임즈 Epic Games, Inc. 게임 플랫폼 계정과 귀하 레고 계정의 연동 Linking your LEGO accounts with the gaming platform account 고유 계정 식별자(사용자 아이디), 사용자 표시 이름(닉네임) Unique account identifier (i.e. User ID), User display name (i.e. Nickname)

제6조(개인정보의 국외 이전)

Article 6. (Overseas Transfer of Personal Information)

회사는 원활한 개인정보 업무처리를 위하여 다음과 같이 개인정보를 국외 이전하고 있습니다. 이용자는 이와 같은 개인정보 국외 이전에 대한 동의를 거부하거나 회사에 이러한 이전을 중단할 것을 요청할 수 있으며, 이 경우에 회사의서비스를 이용하지 못할 수 있습니다.

In order to facilitate processing of personal information, the Company transfers personal information overseas as follows. The users may reject to consent to the overseas transfer of personal information or request the Company to stop such transfer. In this case, the users may not be able to use the Company’s services.

이전 받는 자 (정보관리책임자의 연락처) Recipient of Personal Information (Contact info.) 이전되는 국가 Country Where Recipient is Located 이전되는 개인정보항목 일시 Items of Personal Information Provided 이전 일시 Timing of transfer 이전 방법 Method of transfer 이전받는 자의 개인정보 이용목적 Purpose for Which Recipient Uses Personal Information 이전받는 자의 개인정보 보유·이용기간 Period of Retention and Use of Personal Information by the Recipient Oracle Responsys (연락처: +1 650 745 1700) 미국 United States of America 이메일, 이름, 주소, 연락처 Email, name, address, contact information 수시로 Frequently 전자적 방식 Electronic means 거래정보의 이메일 전송 및 신규제품∙이벤트 등 광고성 정보의 이메일 전송(이용자가 레고 쇼핑몰 관련 이메일 등의 수신에 동의하고 명시적 거부의사를 표시하지 않은 경우) Delivery of emails on transaction information and advertising information including on new products and events 이전 받은 정보 목적 달성 시 When the purpose of the personal information is fulfilled Bazaarvoice (연락처: +1 512 551 6000) 에 미국 United States of America 아이디 User ID 제품리뷰 업로드시 When uploading product reviews 전자적 방식 Electronic means 제품리뷰 및 평가 Product review and evaluation 이전 받은 정보 목적 달성 시 When the purpose of the personal information is fulfilled Medallia Inc.(연락처: +1 650 321 3000) 미국 United States of America 소비자설문조사관련 정보 Consumer Survey Related Information 설문조사시 At the time of the survey 전자적 방식 Electronic means 데이터 보관 및 결과 보고 Hosting of survey data and results following purchase 이전 받은 정보 목적 달성 시 When the purpose of the personal information is fulfilled DDB (https://www.ddb.com/privacy/) 미국 United States of America 이메일, 이름, 연락처 Email, Name, Contact 필요시 When necessary 전자적 방식 Electronic means LEGO Education 디지털 마케팅 에이전시 (페이스북 컨텐츠 제작, 채널 모니터, 디지털 캠페인 기획 및 집행) LEGO Education digital marketing agency (Facebook contents production, channel monitoring, planning and implementation of digital campaigns) 이전 받은 정보 목적 달성 시 When the purpose of the personal information is fulfilled CrowdTwist 미국 United States of America, 독일 Germany 이름, 이메일, 생년월일, 로열티 이력, 레고 Insiders 계좌 번호 Name, email, date of birth, loyalty histories, LEGO Insiders account number 개인정보 입력시 즉시 Immediately upon providing personal information API 레고 Insiders 로열티 계획 플랫폼 LEGO Insiders Loyalty Scheme Platform 개인이 프로그램 회원인 기간 동안 As long as individual is a member of the program Vibes (Luz Reboletti // Associate Director, Customer Strategy Mobile 773.969.0310) 미국 United States of America 이름, 이메일, 생년월일, 로열티 이력, 레고 Insiders 계좌 번호 Name, email, date of birth, loyalty histories, LEGO Insiders account number 1. 새로운 기록을 생성하기 위한 Responsys와 Vibes 사이의 결합 Integration between Responsys and Vibes to create new records 2. 기록을 업데이트 하기 위한 SFMC로부터의 API 호출 API calls from SFMC to update records API 호출 API calls 레고 Insiders 플랫폼을 위한 디지털 지갑 Digital Wallet for LEGO Insiders Platform 수집 시부터 3년 3 years from the time of collection Facebook 미국 United States of America 아이디, 이용자 에이전트 스트링, 이용자 IP(("Advanced Matching" 도시, 주, 존재하면 우편번호(Zip Code)) User ID, user agent string, user IP ("Advanced Matching" City, State, Zip Code if present) 개인정보 입력시 즉시 Immediately upon providing personal information 전자적 방식 Electronic means 소셜미디어가 지불한 미디어 플랫폼 Social Media Paid Media Platform 90일 90 days Accertify 미국 United States of America IP주소 및 기기 “지문” IP address and device “fingerprint” LEGO.com 체크아웃 단계 진입시 On entry to the checkout step on LEGO.com LEGO.com의 브라우저 내 트랙킹 스크립트를 통해 Via an in-browser tracking script on LEGO.com 사기 방지 플랫폼 Fraud Prevention Platform 수집 시부터 2년 2 years from the time of collection LEGO Singapore Pte Ltd (privacy.officer@lego.com) Singapore 이메일, 이름, 주소, 연락처, 구매 내역(LEGO.com 회원가입을 한 경우) Email, name, address, contact information, purchase history, (in case you have registered on LEGO.com) ID 개인정보 입력시 즉시 Immediately upon providing personal information 전자적 방식 Electronic means 민원 처리를 포함한 소비자 서비스 업무 Consumer Services Engagement, including complaints handling 이전 받은 정보 목적 달성 시 When the purpose of the personal information is fulfilled LEGO System A/S (연락처: privacy.officer@lego.com) Denmark 회사가 처리하는 모든 개인정보 항목 All items of personal information processed by the Company 개인정보 입력시 즉시 Immediately upon providing personal information 전자적 방식 Electronic means 개인정보의 보관 Storage of personal information 본 개인정보 처리방침 제4조 참고 Please refer to Article 4 of this privacy policy

제7조(개인정보의 추가적인 이용ㆍ제공의 판단기준)

Article 7. (Judgment Criteria for Additional Use/Provision of Personal Information)

회사는 개인정보 보호법에 따라, 정보주체에게 불이익이 발생하는지 여부, 암호화 등 안전성 확보에 필요한 조치를 하였는지 여부 등을 고려하여, 당초 수집 목적과 합리적으로 관련된 범위 내에서 개인정보를 이용ㆍ제공할 수 있습니다. 구체적인 고려사항은 다음과 같으며, 회사는 개인정보 보호법 등 관련 법령, 개인정보의 이용ㆍ제공 목적, 개인정보가 이용ㆍ제공되는 방식, 이용ㆍ제공하려는 개인정보 항목, 정보주체가 동의한 사실이 있거나 정보주체에게 고지ㆍ공개된 사항이 있는 경우 그 내용, 이용ㆍ제공에 따라 정보주체에게 미치는 영향, 대상 정보를 보호하기 위해 취해져 있는 조치 등을 포함한 제반 사정을 종합하여 이용ㆍ제공할 것인지 여부를 신중히 판단합니다.

Pursuant to the Personal Information Protection Act, the Company may use and provide personal information within the scope reasonably related to the purposes for which the personal information was initially collected, taking into consideration whether any disadvantages are caused to the data subject, whether necessary measures to secure safety, such as encryption, have been taken, etc. Specific considerations are as follows and the Company carefully determines whether or not to use or provide such information by taking various circumstances into consideration in a comprehensive manner, including the Personal Information Protection Act or other applicable laws, the purpose of such use and provision of information, the method thereof, the personal information items subject to such use or provision, and, if there are any matters that the data subject has consented to or any matters disclosed or notified to the data subject, the contents thereof, the impact upon the data subject due to such use or provision of information, and the measures taken to protect the data subject.

1. 당초 수집 목적과 관련성이 있는지 여부

Whether the purpose of additional use and provision is related to the purposes for which the personal information was initially collected.

2. 개인정보를 수집한 정황 또는 처리 관행에 비추어 볼 때 개인정보의 추가적인 이용 또는 제공에 대한 예측 가능성이 있는지 여부

Whether the additional use and provision is foreseeable in light of the circumstances or industry practice.

3. 정보주체의 이익을 부당하게 침해하는지 여부

Whether the additional use and provision unfairly infringes upon the interests of the data subject or a third party.

4. 가명처리 또는 암호화 등 안전성 확보에 필요한 조치를 하였는지 여부

Whether measures to secure safety, such as pseudonymization or encryption, have been taken.

제8조(이용자 및 법정대리인의 권리·의무 및 행사방법)

Article 8. (Rights of Users/Legal Representatives and Method of Exercise Thereof)

① 이용자는 회사에 대해 언제든지 다음 각 호의 개인정보 보호 관련 권리를 행사할 수 있습니다.

At any time, Users can exercise the following rights related to personal information protection against the Company.

1. 개인정보 열람요구

Right of access to personal information

2. 오류 등이 있을 경우 정정 요구

Right of rectification of personal information

3. 삭제요구

Right to deletion of personal information

4. 처리정지 요구

Right to restriction of processing personal information

5. 개인정보 수집ㆍ이용ㆍ제공 등의 동의 철회 요구

Right of withdrawal of consent to collection/use/provision of personal information

② 제1항에 따른 권리 행사는 회사에 대해 서면, 전화, 전자우편, 모사전송(FAX) 등을 통하여 하실 수 있으며 회사는 이에 대해 지체없이 조치하겠습니다.

Users may exercise the rights under Paragraph 1 by notifying the Company in writing, by phone, e-mail, fax, etc., and the Company will take immediate action.

③ 이용자가 개인정보의 오류 등에 대한 정정 또는 삭제를 요구한 경우에는 회사는 정정 또는 삭제를 완료할 때까지 당해 개인정보를 이용하거나 제공하지 않습니다.

If a User requests for correction or deletion of personal information errors, the Company will not use or provide the personal information until the correction or deletion is completed.

④ 만 14세 미만 아동의 경우, 제1항에 따른 권리 행사는 이용자의 법정대리인이나 위임을 받은 자 등 대리인을 통하여 하실 수 있습니다. 이 경우, 법정대리인은 이용자의 모든 권리를 행사할 수 있습니다.

Users under the age of 14 may exercise the rights under Paragraph 1 through a legal representative or a person authorized to act on behalf of the user. In this case, the legal representative may exercise all the rights of the user.

⑤ 이용자는 개인정보 보호법 등 관계법령을 위반하여 회사가 처리하고 있는 이용자 본인이나 타인의 개인정보 및 사생활을 침해하여서는 안됩니다.

Users shall not violate the applicable laws such as the Personal Information Protection Act and infringe upon the personal information and privacy of himself or herself or others processed by the Company.

제9조(개인정보 자동 수집 장치의 설치·운영 및 거부)

Article 9. (Installation, Operation, and Denial of Automatic Personal Information Collection Device)

회사는 성인 이용자 개개인에게 개인화되고 맞춤화된 서비스를 제공하기 위해 이용자의 정보를 저장하고 수시로 불러오는 ‘쿠키(cookie)‘를 사용합니다.

In order to provide personalized and customized services to each User above the age of majority, the Company uses ‘cookies’ to store and retrieve user information from time to time.

1. 쿠키의 사용 목적

Purpose of use of cookies

회원과 비회원의 접속 빈도나 방문 시간 등의 분석, 이용자의 취향과 관심분야의 파악 및 자취 추적, 각종 이벤트 참여 정도 및 방문 회수 파악 등을 통한 타겟 마케팅 및 개인 맞춤 서비스 제공

Providing targeted marketing and personalized services through analysis of access frequency and visit time of members and non-members, identification of users' tastes and interests, and tracking traces, and identification of the degree of participation in various events and number of visits, etc.

2. 쿠키 설정 거부 방법

How to disable cookie settings

이용자는 쿠키 설치에 대해 거부할 수 있습니다. 단, 쿠키 설치를 거부하였을 경우 로그인이 필요한 일부 서비스의 이용이 어려울 수 있습니다.

You have the option to install cookies or disable them. However, in the event of your refusal to install cookies, there may be a problem in providing certain services requiring logins.

(설정방법, IE 기준)웹 브라우저 상단의 도구 > 인터넷 옵션 > 개인정보 > 사이트 차단

(Setting method, based on IE) Tools at the top of the web browser > Internet Options > Privacy > Site Blocking

제10조(개인정보의 파기)

Article 10. Destruction of Personal Information

① 회사는 개인정보 보유기간의 경과, 처리목적 달성 등 개인정보가 불필요하게 되었을 때에는 5일 이내 해당 개인정보를 파기합니다.

If personal information is no longer necessary as a result of the Company’s achievement of the purpose of processing personal information, or elapse of processing and retention period, etc., such personal information shall be immediately destroyed within 5 days.

② 이용자로부터 동의 받은 개인정보 보유기간이 경과하거나 처리목적이 달성되었음에도 불구하고 다른 법령에 따라 개인정보를 계속 보존하여야 하는 경우에는, 해당 개인정보를 별도의 데이터베이스(DB)로 옮기거나 보관장소를 달리하여 보존합니다.

If there is a need to continue to preserve personal information in accordance with other laws and regulations even though the retention period for which consent was received from data subjects has elapsed or the purpose of processing such personal information has been achieved, the relevant personal information shall be preserved after transferring to a separate database (DB) or other storage place.

③ 개인정보 파기의 절차 및 방법은 다음과 같습니다.

The procedure and method of personal information are as below.

1. 파기절차

Destruction procedure

회사는 파기 사유가 발생한 개인정보를 선정하고, 회사의 개인정보 보호책임자의 승인을 받아 개인정보를 파기합니다.

The Company shall select personal information subject to destruction and destroy such personal information after obtaining approval from the Company’s Chief Privacy Officer (“CPO”).

2. 파기방법

Destruction method

회사는 전자적 파일 형태로 기록․저장된 개인정보는 기록을 재생할 수 없도록 로우레벨포맷(Low Level Format) 등의 방법을 이용하여 파기하며, 종이 문서에 기록․저장된 개인정보는 분쇄기로 분쇄하거나 소각하여 파기합니다.

The Company shall destroy personal information recorded and stored in the form of an electronic file through methods such as low level format so that such information cannot be reproduced, and personal information recorded and stored in paper documents shall be destroyed by either shredding with shredder or incinerating.

제11조(개인정보의 안전성 확보조치)

Article 11. (Measures to Secure the Security of Personal Information)

회사는 개인정보의 안전성 확보를 위해 다음과 같은 조치를 취하고 있습니다.

In order to ensure the safety of personal information, the Company has taken the following measures:

1. 관리적 조치: 내부관리계획 수립․시행, 정기적 직원 교육 등

Managerial measures: Establishment and implementation of internal management plan, periodic education for employees

2. 기술적 조치 : 개인정보처리시스템 등의 접근권한 관리, 접근통제시스템 설치, 접속기록 보존ㆍ관리, 고유식별정보 등의 암호화, 보안프로그램 설치

Technical measures: Management of the rights to access the personal information processing system, installation of an access control system, retention and management of the access records, encryption of unique identification information, installation of security software.

3. 물리적 조치 : 전산실, 자료보관실 등의 접근통제

Physical measures: Access control of computer room, data storage room, etc.

제12조(개인정보 보호책임자)

Article 12. (Chief Privacy Officer)

① 회사는 개인정보 처리에 관한 업무를 총괄해서 책임지고, 개인정보 처리와 관련한 이용자의 불만처리 및 피해구제 등을 위하여 아래와 같이 개인정보 보호책임자를 지정하고 있습니다.

The Company designates the following CPO to be exclusively in charge of processing personal information, handle privacy-related complaints filed by data subjects and provide relevant remedies for any harm.

부서 명칭 Name of Department: Privacy Office

연락처 Contact: privacy.officer@lego.com

② 이용자는 회사의 서비스(또는 사업)을 이용하시면서 발생한 모든 개인정보 보호 관련 문의, 불만처리, 피해구제 등에 관한 사항을 개인정보 보호책임자 및 담당부서로 문의하실 수 있습니다. 회사는 이용자의 문의에 대해 답변 및 처리해드릴 것입니다.

Data subjects may direct all inquiries related to the Company’s protection of personal information, handling complaints and remedies to the CPO and privacy departments. The Company will handle and respond to such inquiries made by data subjects.

제13조(개인정보 열람청구)

Article 13. (Request for Perusal of Personal Information) 이용자는 개인정보의 열람 청구를 아래의 담당자에 할 수 있습니다. 회사는 이용자의 개인정보 열람청구가 신속하게 처리되도록 노력하겠습니다.

Data subjects may direct requests for perusal of personal information pursuant to the Personal Information Protection Act to the following 담당자. The Company will do its best to promptly process the requests for perusal of personal information filed by data subjects.

▶ 개인정보 열람청구 접수·처리 부서

Department receiving and processing requests for perusal of personal information

명칭 Name: Privacy Office 및/또는 Consumer Services (Access Request Team)Privacy Office and/or Consumer Services (Access Request Team)

연락처 Contact: privacy.officer@lego.com

제14조(권익침해 구제방법)

Article 14. (Remedy for Infringement of Rights and Interests) 이용자는 아래의 기관에 대해 개인정보 침해에 대한 피해구제, 상담 등을 문의하실 수 있습니다.

Users can inquire about damage relief and consultation for personal information infringement at the following organizations.

<아래의 기관은 회사와는 별개의 기관으로서, 회사의 자체적인 개인정보 불만처리, 피해구제 결과에 만족하지 못하시거나 보다 자세한 도움이 필요하시면 문의하여 주시기 바랍니다>

<The following organizations are separate organizations from the company, so if you are not satisfied with the company's own personal information complaint handling and damage relief results, or you need more detailed help, please contact us>

▶ 개인정보 침해신고센터 (한국인터넷진흥원 운영)

Personal Information Infringement Report Center (operated by Korea Internet & Security Agency)

소관업무: 개인정보 침해사실 신고, 상담 신청

Responsibilities: Report personal information infringement, apply for counseling

홈페이지: privacy.kisa.or.kr

Homepage: privacy.kisa.or.kr

전화 : (국번없이) 118

Telephone: (without area code) 118

주소 : (58324) 전남 나주시 진흥길 9 (빛가람동 301-2) 3층 한국인터넷진흥원 개인정보침해신고센터

Address: Personal Information Infringement Reporting Center of Korean Internet Security Agency (Bitgaram-dong 301-2) 3F, 9, Jinheung-gil, Naju-si, Jeollanam-do, 58324

▶ 개인정보 분쟁조정위원회

Personal Information Dispute Mediation Committee

소관업무 : 개인정보 분쟁조정신청, 집단분쟁조정 (민사적 해결)

Responsibilities: Personal information dispute mediation application, collective dispute mediation (civil settlement)

홈페이지 : www.kopico.go.kr

Website: www.kopico.go.kr

전화 : (국번없이) 1833-6972

Tel: (without area code) 1833-6972

주소 : (03171)서울특별시 종로구 세종대로 209 정부서울청사 12층 개인정보 분쟁조정위원회

Address: Personal Information Dispute Mediation Committee, 12F ,209, Sejong-daero, Jongno-gu, Seoul, 03171

▶ 대검찰청 사이버범죄수사단 : (국번없이) 1301

Cybercrime Investigation Department, the Prosecutors' Office: (without regional code) 1301

• 경찰청 사이버안전국 : (국번없이) 182

Cyber Bureau of the Korean National Police Agency: (without regional code) 182

제15조(개인정보 처리방침 변경)

Article 15. (Changes to Privacy Policy)

① 이 개인정보 처리방침은 2024.01.22부터 적용됩니다.

This Privacy Policy will take effect on January 22, 2024.

② 이전의 개인정보 처리방침은 아래에서 확인하실 수 있습니다.

The previous version of this Privacy Policy is available at the link below