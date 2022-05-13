REACH
Information regarding substances on the REACH Candidate list
The following products include a lithium polymer battery. The manufacturer of this battery has informed us that it might contain the substance “1,3-propanesultone (CAS no 1120-71-4)” in amounts exceeding 0,1% (by weight).
- 45610 – Technic large hub battery
- 45678 – LEGO Education SPIKE Prime set
- 45609 – Technic Small Hub
- 45345 – LEGO Education SPIKE™ Essential Set
- 45612 – Technic Small Hub Battery
The following products include a diode on an inaccessible circuit board that the manufacturer has informed us contains “Lead (CAS no 7439-92-1)” in amounts exceeding 0.1% (by weight).
- 45678 – LEGO Education SPIKE™ Prime Set
- 45609 – Technic Small Hub
- 45345 – LEGO Education SPIKE™ Essential Set
- 42176 – Porsche GT4 e-Performance Race Car
- 42214 - Lamborghini Revuelto Super Sports Car
- 75427 - SMART Play™: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing™
- 75423 - SMART Play™: Luke's Red Five X-Wing™
- 75421 - SMART Play™: Darth Vader's TIE Fighter™
- 42239
- 72167
- 72164
The following products include an inaccessible piezoelectric material that the manufacturer has informed us contains “lead titanium zirconium oxide (CAS no 12626-81-2)” in amounts exceeding 0,1% (by weight).
- 10969 - Fire Truck
The mentioned substances feature on the present version of the European Chemical Agency REACH Candidate List. According to EU regulations (article 33, 1907 / 2006 REACH) we are obliged to inform if such a substance might be present, even in very low levels.
There is no safety risk, and people will not be exposed to the substance under normal conditions.
No other LEGO products than those mentioned above contain any substances included on the current REACH Candidate list in amounts exceeding 0,1% (by weight).
Protect the environment by not disposing of batteries or products containing batteries with your household waste. Check with your local authority for recycling advice and facilities.
More info about product safety can be found on www.LEGO.com/aboutus/responsibility or by calling 00800 5346 5555