Information regarding substances on the REACH Candidate list

The following products include a lithium polymer battery. The manufacturer of this battery has informed us that it might contain the substance “1,3-propanesultone (CAS no 1120-71-4)” in amounts exceeding 0,1% (by weight).

45601 – Technic large hub

45610 – Technic large hub battery

45678 – LEGO® Education SPIKE Prime set

51515 – Robot Inventor

45609 – Technic Small Hub

45345 – LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Essential Set

45612 – Technic Small Hub Battery

The following products include a diode on an inaccessible circuit board that the manufacturer has informed us contains “Lead (CAS no 7439-92-1)” in amounts exceeding 0.1% (by weight).

45601 – Technic Large Hub

45678 – LEGO ® Education SPIKE™ Prime Set

Education SPIKE™ Prime Set 51515 – Robot Inventor

45609 – Technic Small Hub

45345 – LEGO ® Education SPIKE™ Essential Set

The following products include an inaccessible piezoelectric material that the manufacturer has informed us contains “lead titanium zirconium oxide (CAS no 12626-81-2)” in amounts exceeding 0,1% (by weight).

10970 - Fire Station & Helicopter

10959 - Police Station & Helicopter

The following products include a display with an inaccessible polarizing sheet, that the manufacturer has informed us contains “2-(2H-benzotriazol-2-yl)-4,6-ditertpentylphenol (CAS no 25973-55-1)” in amounts exceeding 0,1% (by weight).

71360 – Adventures with Mario Starter Course

71387 – Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

The above-mentioned substances are listed on the present version of the European Chemical Agency REACH Candidate List. According to EU regulations (article 33, 1907 / 2006 REACH) and GB legislation (The REACH etc. (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 No. 758) we are obliged to inform if such a substance might be present, even in very low levels.

There is no safety risk, and people will not be exposed to the substance under normal conditions.

No other LEGO products than those mentioned above contain any substances included on the current REACH Candidate list in amounts exceeding 0,1% (by weight).

Protect the environment by not disposing of batteries or products containing batteries with your household waste. Check with your local authority for recycling advice and facilities.

More info about product safety can be found on www.LEGO.com/aboutus/responsibility or by calling 00800 5346 5555