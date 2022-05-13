Information regarding substances on the REACH Candidate list

The following products include a lithium polymer battery. The manufacturer of this battery has informed us that it might contain the substance “1,3-propanesultone (CAS no 1120-71-4)” in amounts exceeding 0,1% (by weight).

45610 – Technic large hub battery

45678 – LEGO ® Education SPIKE Prime set

Education SPIKE Prime set 45609 – Technic Small Hub

45345 – LEGO ® Education SPIKE™ Essential Set

Education SPIKE™ Essential Set 45612 – Technic Small Hub Battery

The following products include a diode on an inaccessible circuit board that the manufacturer has informed us contains “Lead (CAS no 7439-92-1)” in amounts exceeding 0.1% (by weight).

45678 – LEGO ® Education SPIKE™ Prime Set

Education SPIKE™ Prime Set 45609 – Technic Small Hub

45345 – LEGO ® Education SPIKE™ Essential Set

Education SPIKE™ Essential Set 42176 – Porsche GT4 e-Performance Race Car

42214 - Lamborghini Revuelto Super Sports Car

75427 - SMART Play™: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing™

75423 - SMART Play™: Luke's Red Five X-Wing™

75421 - SMART Play™: Darth Vader's TIE Fighter™

42239

72167

72164

The following products include an inaccessible piezoelectric material that the manufacturer has informed us contains “lead titanium zirconium oxide (CAS no 12626-81-2)” in amounts exceeding 0,1% (by weight).

10969 - Fire Truck

The mentioned substances feature on the present version of the European Chemical Agency REACH Candidate List. According to EU regulations (article 33, 1907 / 2006 REACH) we are obliged to inform if such a substance might be present, even in very low levels.

There is no safety risk, and people will not be exposed to the substance under normal conditions.

No other LEGO products than those mentioned above contain any substances included on the current REACH Candidate list in amounts exceeding 0,1% (by weight).

Protect the environment by not disposing of batteries or products containing batteries with your household waste. Check with your local authority for recycling advice and facilities.

More info about product safety can be found on www.LEGO.com/aboutus/responsibility or by calling 00800 5346 5555